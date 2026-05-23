Khapri Alston dies: What happened to former MSU basketball standout? Tributes pour in

"Club Deportivo Valdivia mourns the passing of former player Khapri Alston. A player who will always be part of our club’s history. Beyond his sporting achievements and being an extraordinary player, we will always remember him as a great person who truly lived and breathed this sport. We join in the grief of his family and send our sincerest condolences. Khapri, Club Deportivo Valdivia and its people will never forget you," the club wrote.

An official cause of death has not yet been confirmed. However, unverified social media reports have claimed Alston may have been killed in a shooting incident. HT.com could not independently verify these reports.

Khapri Alston, a Chicago-based professional basketball player and former standout at Midwestern State University, has died, according to statements shared by family members, friends and former teams on social media.

Alston’s sister, Natalie Alston, also shared an emotional tribute on Facebook following his death.

"You broke me completely! i can’t go on wit out you! your my big brother, my dad, my protector, !!!!! please whyyyyyyyy!!!! please come back to me!!!" she wrote.

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Tributes pour in Friends, teammates and members of the basketball community flooded social media with tributes honoring Alston’s life and career.

One longtime friend wrote, "This just crushed me. I’m praying for your family sending my Love and Condolences! I’m Lost for words I can’t believe I’m even typing this shit! My friend My teammate, my Brother. You took that dream that we all had that same dream and turned it Khapri Alston took you all over the world and you accomplished so much this shit hurt. You’re a great father and role model to your own and to the youth! We will forever keep your Name & Legacy alive. Love you Brother."

Another person added, “I don’t know where to start Khapri Alston I’m crushed… there’s so many more memories I could have posted but the more I dig the deeper the hole that’s being created. These are only pictures but they trigger the memories of things said to each other, battles fought side by side, jokes told but most importantly brotherhoods formed. I can’t think about you without crying bro & every time I start all I can hear you saying is 'Stop acting like a girl.'”

A third mourner expressed, “I can’t believe this. I’m so loss for words ain’t no way you gone. Khapri Alston was a cool person. Seeing you down my timeline after hearing you otp with Eric for damn near 2 hrs yesterday talking about outta town tournaments for this year is unbelievable. Praying for the family, friends & the whole basketball community.”