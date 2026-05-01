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Klay Thompson’s dating history: Did he ever date Coco Jones? A look at all of his past relationships

Klay Thompson's relationship history includes a private romance with Coco Jones from late 2021 to June 2023.

Published on: May 01, 2026 08:01 am IST
Edited by HT US Desk
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Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion has become one of the most talked about ex-couples due to their recent public breakup.

Coco Jones performs "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before Super Bowl LX game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium (Photo by Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images via AFP)

Before Megan, Thompson has been involved in a number of high‑profile relationships over the years. One of the most speculated relationships was with R&B singer and actress Coco Jones.

Thompson and Jones were romantically linked from late 2021 until around June 2023. During that time, they kept their relationship low‑key, with few public appearances or posts.

Relationship with Coco Jones

Multiple reports say that he and Coco Jones dated for roughly a year and a half., from November 2021 to June 2023. Their relationship was more private than he had with Megan and was never heavily publicized. The couple mostly stayed out of the spotlight while dating. Their breakup was a quiet one and wasn't addressed in public by either one of them.

However, speculations about Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion separation started in early 2026 when it was revealed that they may have unfollowed each other on social media. Those were only rumors until last week when the rapper revealed that they have broken up and alleged that Thompson cheated on her.

 
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