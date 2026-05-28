Kyle Busch cause of death update: NASCAR legend's death certificate details illness, hospitalization

The passing of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch at the age of 41 left the American racing community in shock. As the news emerged that Busch died within 24 hours of his hospitalization due to an undisclosed illness, one question on everyone's mind was what illness Busch was suffering from. A banner in honor of deceased driver Kyle Busch during the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The family and the NASCAR did not specify the 41-year-old's cause of death in the statement released announcing the news. But now, reports have revealed more details via exclusive access to Kyle Busch's death certificate.

The US Weekly reports citing Kyle Busch's death certificate, that he died from "a chain of events." It all started with a bacterial pneumonia that he suffered from for "days to weeks."

The reporting suggests that the illness he experienced at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International for which he requested medical help and had to be injected also stemmed from the pneumonia.

Also read: Kyle Busch death: NASCAR rival Keselowski reflects on unresolved rivalry, troubling sign on plane before his demise

Kyle Busch Cause Of Death Update Kyle Busch's pneumonia was becoming complex and showing signs. Apart from requesting help at Watkins Glen, he also spoke about his illness after winning the race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Closer to the day of his death, his death certificate notes that his pneumonia was gradually turning into a sepsis. A day before his passing, Busch suffered a medical emergency during training. He reportedly coughed up blood and was near-unresponsive. It was this that led to his hospitalization and eventual passing.

US Weekly reports citing the death certificate that the sepsis spread and caused intravascular coagulation - a condition where blood coagulates in the blood vessels, and blocks flow to the other organs. For Busch, it complicated further, leading to a hemorrhagic shock that caused blood loss both internally and externally.

Also read: Kyle Busch's brother taking big action after NASCAR legend's sepsis death? Here's the truth

The official cause of death is mentioned as: "into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming associated complications."

Hours before his death on Thursday, his family had announced in a statement that he was hospitalized due to a "severe illness." TMZ reported citing a 911 call from Bush's family that the symptoms described during the emergency were congruent with that of sepsis from pneumonia.

“I’ve got an individual that’s shortness of breath, very hot,” the individual who made the call can be heard saying, per TMZ. "I thinks he’s going to pass out, and he’s producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood.”