Kyle Busch death: NASCAR rival Keselowski reflects on unresolved rivalry, troubling sign on plane before his demise

Kyle Busch's death: Brad Keselowski has revealed that Kyle Busch was not in his usual form in the days leading up to the tragic passing of the NASCAR legend, and the two competitors never had the opportunity to resolve their differences. Kyle Busch, a NASCAR legend, passed away at 41 due to pneumonia and sepsis. Brad Keselowski noted Busch was not his usual self before his death. (Getty Images via AFP)

Busch passed away at the age of 41 on Thursday after a severe case of pneumonia quickly progressed to sepsis. The racing legend was set to participate in the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, but the Cup Series event was ultimately converted into a tribute for Busch.

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Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski's rivalry Keselowski and Busch had a heated NASCAR rivalry that lasted for several decades, and although there was mutual respect, the two were well-known for their conflicts. Keselowski had hoped to eventually move past their on-track confrontations, but Busch sadly lost his battle with illness before that could occur. This follows a moment when the voice of NASCAR's leader trembled during an emotional address to Busch's wife.

Brad Keselowski reveals that Kyle Busch seemed unwell Keselowski disclosed that he had traveled to Dover Motor Speedway with Busch just the previous week, stating that the late NASCAR driver appeared to be unwell. "I was flying to Dover last week with Kyle," he stated, as per The Mirror.

"It was probably more by chance than anything else. Kyle is normally a fairly gregarious person, very outgoing - and he wasn't. He sat down one row behind me and next to me and fell asleep right away and I could tell he wasn't feeling well.

"I didn't really think that much of it, to be honest. And that was pretty much the last time I saw him. We were in a race and you get in a race and you don't really see each other. So I saw him on the racetrack."

Kyle Busch's wife admitted couple was attending counseling This disclosure follows Busch's wife's notable acknowledgment regarding their marriage after attending counseling. Keselowski also shared with People magazine his 'visions' of a future spent alongside Busch as their careers progressed.

He frequently contemplated what life would be like once they both received induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, envisioning that their rivalry would be a distant memory by that time.

"I guess I had visions before his death of... actually, I thought about this multiple times: What's it going to be like when we're both in the Hall of Fame, and we're doing some kind of ceremony together, whatever that might be? Will the hatchet be buried? I think so," he added.

"I think that's for a lot of people. And to not get that is tough. The loss of Kyle Busch is much greater than how it affects me, and so I don't wish to belittle that."

Keselowski has achieved a total of 70 wins in NASCAR, which includes 36 victories in the Cup Series. Busch has accumulated an impressive 234 wins throughout his NASCAR career, with 63 of those in the Cup Series, ranking him 9th in all-time victories.

This revelation follows Busch's concerning admission to a fan, which surfaced after a photograph he captured just one day prior to his unfortunate passing.