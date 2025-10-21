Lamar Jackson injury update: Will Ravens QB play in week 8 vs Bears? Latest details

Lamar Jackson injury update: The Baltimore Ravens (1-5) will face the Chicago Bears (4-2) in their week 8 game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26. With five losses this season, the Ravens must put up a fight against the Bears this Sunday. However, an ESPN report suggests it is unlikely that Ravens quarterback (QB) Lamar Jackson will join Baltimore against Chicago. Lamar Jackson injury update: Will Baltimore Ravens QB return in week 8 against Chicago Bears? Here's what we know.(Getty Images via AFP)

Lamar Jackson injury update

Following a hamstring injury he sustained against the Kansas City Chiefs on September 28, Lamar Jackson missed weeks 5 and 6. Although he was expected to join the lineup for the Baltimore Ravens in week 8 after the team returned from their bye, ESPN’s Jamison Hensley reported that Jackson "did not participate in Monday’s practice."

“QB Lamar Jackson remains sidelined with a hamstring injury,” Hensley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He added that the two-time NFL MVP has not suited up “since injuring his hamstring in Kansas City”.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on Lamar Jackson’s health after the team’s Monday practice. “We'll see who's back and who practices on Wednesday,” Harbaugh said, as per ESPN.

Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, who is a close friend of Lamar Jackson, told ESPN he was not sure about the QB’s return either. “I don't really know the situation, if I'm being honest. If he is [playing], we'll be ready to go,” Flowers was quoted as saying by ESPN.

A silver lining for the Ravens

While Lamar Jackson’s return has yet to be confirmed, the Baltimore Ravens announced that their linebacker and defensive leader, Roquan Smith, who had a hamstring injury as well, returned to practice after missing the past two games, as per the team’s website.

On the other hand, other injured players like fullback Patrick Ricard (calf), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), and wide receiver Devontez Walker (oblique) also returned to practice.

FAQs

When did Lamar Jackson injure his hamstring?

Lamar Jackson injured his hamstring on September 28 during a match against the Kansas City Chiefs.

When did Lamar Jackson join the Baltimore Ravens?

Lamar Jackson joined the Baltimore Ravens in 2018.

How old is Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson is 28 years old.