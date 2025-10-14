Will Lamar Jackson play against the Bears in Week 7? Here's the latest on his hamstring

The Baltimore Ravens have hit rock bottom. A 17-3 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 12, sent them into the bye week at 1-5 - their worst start since 2015 - and left fans with one question: when will Lamar Jackson return? Lamar Jackson hamstring injury update: Will Ravens QB play against the Chicago Bears after the Week 7 bye?(Getty Images via AFP)

Jackson ruled out against Rams

Jackson, who injured his hamstring during Baltimore’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, missed his second straight game Sunday. The team confirmed Friday that he would not play in Week 6, as he had not practiced all week.

Cooper Rush started again under center, but the Ravens’ offense never got off to a start, logging 72 passing yards, one interception, and three turnovers in total.

“Jackson’s best traits are seemingly everything,” The Baltimore Sun’s Bennett Conlin wrote. “Rush’s best trait Sunday? His hard count.” That summed up Baltimore’s offensive frustrations perfectly.

Harbaugh hints at a return after the Week 7 bye

Ravens coach John Harbaugh sounded cautiously optimistic when asked if Jackson would return after the team’s Week 7 bye to face the Chicago Bears.

“I’m saying so,” Harbaugh told reporters at the conference, USA Today reported. “But you know, I don’t know. That’s how life is sometimes. You can’t predict everything. It’s still the future. But that’s the hope.”

Harbaugh added that several players could return soon. “We’re going to have healthy players coming back. I mean, our quarterback’s going to be back. That’s probably a big one,” he said.

Per USA Today, Jackson’s initial recovery window was two to three weeks. Since the Ravens never placed him on injured reserve, signs point to a Week 8 comeback being realistic.

Can Lamar Jackson turn things around for the Ravens?

Without Jackson, the Ravens have now lost four straight games, 10 of their last 12 in total. Baltimore’s defense looked improved against the Rams, but the offense remains lifeless without its two-time MVP.

As Ravens’ center Tyler Linderbaum put it: “It’s Lamar Jackson. He’s the best quarterback in the game. He’s going to help our team out.” But he’s not a cure-all, CBS Sports reported. Whether his return sparks a late-season run or simply steadies the ship remains to be seen.

FAQs:

Will Lamar Jackson play in Week 7?

No, Jackson has been ruled out for Week 7 due to his hamstring injury.

When is Lamar Jackson expected to return?

He’s expected to return in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, following the Ravens’ bye week.

What did John Harbaugh say about Jackson’s recovery?

Harbaugh said the team hopes to have Jackson back soon, but added that it’s not guaranteed.