Joey Aguilar injury update: Tennessee coach Heupel reveals whether QB will play against Kentucky

Tennessee Volunteers’ quarterback Joey Aguilar took a serious hit during his side's October 18’s 37–20 loss to Alabama. Now, the side's coach, Josh Heupel, has revealed whether Tennessee's star QB will play in the next game. Here’s the latest injury update on Aguilar as the Vols head to Kentucky this weekend. Joey Aguilar injury update: Tennessee coach Heupel revealed whether the quarterback will start against Kentucky this weekend.(Getty Images via AFP)

Joey Aguilar's injury

Aguilar has become the backbone of Tennessee’s offense this season and showed plenty of fight against the Crimson Tide. He went 28-of-44 for 268 yards, with one touchdown and a pick - numbers that do not tell the whole story of how much pressure he was under. Alabama’s defensive front made it difficult for the Vols in the second half when Tennessee’s rhythm completely broke down.

The most heated moment of the game came late in the first half. Aguilar scrambled for a few yards, slid to give himself up, and then got nailed from behind by Alabama defender James Smith - a clear late hit. The elbow to the back of Aguilar’s head drew a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.

Joey Aguilar injury update

Head coach Josh Heupel said during a press conference on October 20 that Aguilar took multiple big hits in Tuscaloosa. “But he’ll be ready to go this Saturday,” he added, easing some concerns from fans.

Heupel did not elaborate on whether Aguilar has been limited in practice this week, but from his tone, it sounds like the quarterback avoided anything serious.

Tennessee needs him at full strength. The Vols’ offense has done well in stretches, and Aguilar’s mobility and decision-making have been key to keeping them alive in tight games.

According to ESPN, this year, Aguilar has completed nearly 65% of his passes for 1,948 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions in seven games. The consistency has helped the Vols stay within reach in the SEC East - sitting at 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

The Vols travel to Lexington next. Tennessee has won four straight games over the Wildcats, including last year’s 28–18 victory. Their last loss in Lexington was back in 2017. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m. ET.

