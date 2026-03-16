LeBron breaks silence on Lakers, Bronny James's latest move in G League

Bronny James continues to search for a consistent role with the Los Angeles Lakers, but his recent performances in the G League suggest the young guard may be beginning to find his rhythm. The Lakers recently recalled the 21-year-old, along with Kobe Bufkin and Adou Thiero, from their G League affiliate in El Segundo ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Limited role with Lakers Bronny’s time with the Lakers this season has been limited. In his second year in the NBA, the guard has averaged just 2.1 points in roughly seven minutes per game, numbers that closely mirror the modest production from his rookie campaign.

With Los Angeles fielding a crowded backcourt rotation, Bronny has struggled to secure regular minutes at the NBA level.

G League performances However, his performances with the South Bay Lakers tell a much different story.

After being assigned to the G League team following Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls, Bronny has delivered a series of efficient performances. He is currently averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from three-point range and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line across 25.8 minutes per game.

While those scoring numbers are lower than last season’s average of 21.9 points and 5.3 assists, his shooting efficiency has improved significantly.

South Bay has also enjoyed considerable success with him in the lineup. The team recently extended its winning streak to 11 games, a new franchise record.

Bronny helped secure that milestone during a 125–106 victory over the Iowa Wolves. In that game, he finished with 13 points, two assists and two blocks as South Bay continued its dominant run.

The strong stretch has drawn attention from fans and even his father, LeBron James, who recently shared a highlight clip of Bronny attacking the rim on social media.

The video, originally posted by dc7visuals, was captioned: “Another efficient night from Bronny. South Bay now 11 straight. 🔥”