Lou Holtz's famous newspaper trick video surfaces after death; 'blows my mind every time

Lou Holtz, College Football Hall of Fame coach who guided Notre Dame to the 1988 championship, has died
Lou Holtz, College Football Hall of Fame coach who guided Notre Dame to the 1988 championship, has died. He was 89. The school announced that he passed in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by his family. His official cause of death was not revealed.
“Notre Dame mourns the loss of Lou Holtz, a legendary football coach, a beloved member of the Notre Dame family and devoted husband, father and grandfather,” Notre Dame President Rev Robert A Dowd said.
“Among his many accomplishments, we will remember him above all as a teacher, leader and mentor who brought out the very best in his players, on and off the field, earning their respect and admiration for a lifetime... Whenever Notre Dame called to ask for his help, Lou answered with his characteristic generosity, and he will be sorely missed."
Holtz had a record of 249-132-7. He still ranks 10th all-time in career victories by a Football Bowl Subdivision coach, eighth all-time with 388 games coached.
Lou Holtz's famous newspaper trick
Several football fans posted about Holtz's newspaper trick after his death. The iconic coach was speaking to the Texas Longhorns back in 2015 when he decided to perform a magic trick.
“The Lou Holtz newspaper trick has been stuck in my head for more than a decade. Blows my mind every time,” one person wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. They also shared a video of Holtz doing the trick.
“Lou Holtz did the newspaper trick on espn during the USF run, right? This is definitely a blackout drunk memory bc I definitely remember everyone screaming when he did it,” another user added.
Holtz became such a popular personality that after coaching his last game, in 2004 with South Carolina, he parlayed that into a broadcasting career and motivational speaking.
Lou Holtz's coaching career record
1969: William & Mary, 3-7
1970: William & Mary, 5-7
1971: William & Mary, 5-6
1972: NC State, 8-3-1
1973: NC State, 9-3
1974: NC State, 9-2-1
1975: NC State, 7-4-1
1977: Arkansas, 11-1
1978: Arkansas, 9-2-1
1979: Arkansas, 10-2
1980: Arkansas, 7-5
1981: Arkansas, 8-4
1982: Arkansas: 9-2-1
1983: Arkansas, 6-5
1984: Minnesota, 4-7
1985: Minnesota, 6-5
1986: Notre Dame, 5-6
1987: Notre Dame, 8-4
1988: Notre Dame, 12-0
1989: Notre Dame, 12-1
1990: Notre Dame, 9-3
1991: Notre Dame, 10-3
1992: Notre Dame: 10-1-1
1993: Notre Dame, 11-1
1994: Notre Dame: 6-5-1
1995: Notre Dame, 9-3
1996: Notre Dame, 8-3
1999: South Carolina, 0-11
2000: South Carolina, 8-4
2001: South Carolina, 9-3
2002: South Carolina, 5-7
2003: South Carolina, 5-7
2004: South Carolina, 6-5
TOTAL: 33 seasons, 249-132-7 (.651)
