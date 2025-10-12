Search
Sun, Oct 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mariners tab RHP Bryce Miller to start Game 1 of ALCS vs. Blue Jays

Reuters |
Published on: Oct 12, 2025 02:51 am IST

BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-SEA/

Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller will start Game 1 of the American League Championship Series when Seattle visits the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in the opener of the best-of-seven series.

Mariners tab RHP Bryce Miller to start Game 1 of ALCS vs. Blue Jays
Mariners tab RHP Bryce Miller to start Game 1 of ALCS vs. Blue Jays

Miller is the freshest option after starters Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert pitched in relief of Seattle's epic 3-2, 15-inning victory over the Detroit Tigers in the fifth and final game of the AL Division Series on Friday night.

Miller, 27, pitched in Wednesday's Game 4 at Detroit and was relieved after 55 pitches, which he found disappointing. The Mariners led 3-0 when he was pulled after 4 1/3 innings but he ended up being charged with two runs to go with four hits and zero walks. He struck out two.

Seattle lost that game 9-3 before returning home to win the classic Game 5.

In the regular season, Miller was 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 18 starts. The outing against the Tigers was his first career postseason start.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman is starting Game 1 for the Blue Jays. He won Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Oct. 4 when he gave up one run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings.

The Mariners have until Sunday morning to turn in their ALCS roster and are leaning toward including All-Star right-hander Bryan Woo, who missed the ALDS.

Woo hasn't pitched since Sept. 19 due to a pectoral injury. Woo threw a bullpen session Friday and officials want to see how he recovers.

Woo, 25, went 15-7 with a 2.94 ERA in 30 regular-season starts.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Mariners tab RHP Bryce Miller to start Game 1 of ALCS vs. Blue Jays
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On