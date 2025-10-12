Mariners right-hander Bryce Miller will start Game 1 of the American League Championship Series when Seattle visits the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in the opener of the best-of-seven series. Mariners tab RHP Bryce Miller to start Game 1 of ALCS vs. Blue Jays

Miller is the freshest option after starters Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert pitched in relief of Seattle's epic 3-2, 15-inning victory over the Detroit Tigers in the fifth and final game of the AL Division Series on Friday night.

Miller, 27, pitched in Wednesday's Game 4 at Detroit and was relieved after 55 pitches, which he found disappointing. The Mariners led 3-0 when he was pulled after 4 1/3 innings but he ended up being charged with two runs to go with four hits and zero walks. He struck out two.

Seattle lost that game 9-3 before returning home to win the classic Game 5.

In the regular season, Miller was 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 18 starts. The outing against the Tigers was his first career postseason start.

Right-hander Kevin Gausman is starting Game 1 for the Blue Jays. He won Game 1 of the ALDS against the New York Yankees on Oct. 4 when he gave up one run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings.

The Mariners have until Sunday morning to turn in their ALCS roster and are leaning toward including All-Star right-hander Bryan Woo, who missed the ALDS.

Woo hasn't pitched since Sept. 19 due to a pectoral injury. Woo threw a bullpen session Friday and officials want to see how he recovers.

Woo, 25, went 15-7 with a 2.94 ERA in 30 regular-season starts.

Field Level Media

