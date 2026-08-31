Matt Olson hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning to lift the streaking Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon. Matt Olson’s walk-off lifts Braves over Rockies for 7th straight win

After Victor Mederos threw a perfect top of the 10th, Ronald Acuna Jr. opened the bottom of the inning with a single, advancing the automatic runner to third. Olson followed with an RBI single to extend the Braves' winning streak to seven.

Atlanta starter Tyler Mahle allowed just one run on five hits across 6 2/3 innings, striking out nine with no walks to lower his ERA to 1.48 in five starts since being traded from the San Francisco Giants.

Making his second career start, Mason Adams threw five innings of two-run, five-hit ball, striking out five and walking two for the Rockies, who dropped their fourth straight game. Ryan Feltner threw the final four-plus innings. He allowed the one unearned run and five hits while striking out six and walking two.

Colorado threatened in the first inning with two-out singles from Hunter Goodman and TJ Rumfield, but Mahle fanned Willi Castro to end the inning.

Sean Murphy began the bottom of the third with his second homer of the year a 407-foot shot to right-center field. After Austin Riley lined a double off the top of the left field wall, Acuna laced a two-out single to double the Braves' lead.

Mahle retired 11 straight Rockies before Troy Johnston's one-out single in the fifth. Johnston was erased with Brett Sullivan's inning-ending double play.

Jake McCarthy cut the Rockies' deficit in half in the sixth as he launched his 14th homer. Mahle rebounded to strike out Connor Norby and Goodman.

Feltner, who was scratched from his start on Saturday with an illness, relieved Adams in the sixth. Mauricio Dubon worked a two-out walk off Feltner, but was thrown out at home while trying to score on Ozzie Albies' single to right.

Mahle was pulled after allowing Mickey Moniak's two-out single in the seventh. Dylan Dodd entered and struck out pinch-hitter Cole Carrigg.

Atlanta loaded the bases in the seventh, but Feltner struck out Olson to keep the margin at one.

Sullivan led off the eighth with a single and advanced to third with two outs. Norby then tied the game with a single off Dylan Lee.

Field Level Media

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