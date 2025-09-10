NEW YORK — Emma Meesseman scored 19 points and Breanna Stewart added 14 to help the New York Liberty beat the Washington Mystics 75-66 on Tuesday night. Meesseman and Stewart help New York beat Washington 75-66

For the first time since early in the season, New York had its entire roster available. Sabrina Ionescu returned after missing a few games with a toe injury. Nyara Sabally played in her first game since July 16 as she recovered from a knee issue.

The Liberty , who have locked up the No. 5 seed in the playoffs, are confident they can repeat as champions now that they are healthy.

They finish off the regular season in Chicago on Thursday before most likely heading to Phoenix to open the playoffs on Sunday.

Jonquel Jones added 12 points and 11 rebounds as New York improved to 34-0 when she gets a double-double in the regular season over her time with the Liberty.

New York jumped out early behind Stewart and Meesseman to take a 19-12 lead after one quarter and extended it to 41-26 at the half.

Washington got within seven in the third quarter, but could get no closer. This was the final game of the season for the Mystics, who lost their last 10. There were a lot of positives for the franchise this year, especially rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.

Georgia Amoore, who the team drafted sixth, missed the entire season with a torn ACL. That trio are great pieces to build around for the future.

Iriafen scored 16 points and Citron added 13 against New York.

