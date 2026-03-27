Meet the A-list lawyer Luka Doncic is counting on to win his legal battle with Anamaria Goltes

NBA superstar Luka Dončić is currently locked in a high-stakes legal battle that has nothing to do with basketball. The Los Angeles Lakers standout is contesting a child support and custody case filed by his ex-fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, according to reports from MARCA and Yardbarker.

The Dispute Over Where the Case Belongs The legal trouble began when Goltes filed a petition for child support in California. However, Dončić is pushing back hard. The basketball star argues that neither he nor his two daughters are residents of California. According to his legal team, the children have been living in Slovenia, making the California filing invalid.

Dončić has gone a step further, filing his own legal action in Slovenia to secure custody and visitation rights. He claims that Goltes is engaging in "forum shopping"—a term used when someone picks a specific court system because it is known for awarding much larger financial payouts.

Hiring the ‘Disco Queen’ To ensure a win in the courtroom, Dončić has hired Laura Wasser, one of the most famous divorce lawyers in the world. Often called the "Disco Queen" for her work with A-list celebrities, Wasser’s strategy is straightforward: she aims to prove that California is not the proper jurisdiction.

Reports from Daily Jang suggest that Goltes moved to Slovenia in 2025, where both daughters now reside. While one child was born in the United States and the other in Slovenia, Dončić maintains that he is already covering all expenses related to his children and that the case should be handled in their home country.

MVP Form Amid Personal Drama Despite the noise in his personal life, Dončić remains a force on the court. He is currently a top scorer for the Los Angeles Lakers and a leading contender for the MVP award. While his off-court life has seen its share of rumors—including recent whispers linking him to actress Madelyn Cline—those reports have been officially denied. For now, Dončić’s focus remains split between leading his team to a championship and resolving his family’s legal future in Slovenia.

By Prabhat Dwivedi