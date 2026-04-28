Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson are in focus after their breakup, with the rapper accusing the Dallas Mavericks star of cheating. Meghan confirmed her breakup with Thompson on her Instagram Stories.

Megan Thee Stallion vs Klay Thompson net worth: Here's who's richer as rapper accuses Mavericks star of cheating(theestallion/Instagram)

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She also told Page Six and TMZ in a statement, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.”

She added, “I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Read More | Why Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson don't follow each other on social media; break up rumors debunked

Let us take a look at Megan and Thompson’s net worths.

Megan Thee Stallion vs Klay Thompson net worth

Megan Thee Stallion has a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She rose to fame in 2019 with her hit single Hot Girl Summer, and her rapid success continued with chart-topping tracks like Savage, which gained more traction with a Beyoncé remix, and WAP, her collaboration with Cardi B.

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{{^usCountry}} Thompson is richer, with a net worth of $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His annual salary is $32 million, and he earns an additional $15-20 million per year from endorsements, per the outlet. Cheating allegations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thompson is richer, with a net worth of $140 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His annual salary is $32 million, and he earns an additional $15-20 million per year from endorsements, per the outlet. Cheating allegations {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Thompson faced cheating allegations by Megan. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet,'" she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thompson faced cheating allegations by Megan. "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house... got 'cold feet,'" she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don't know if you can be 'monogamous'???? {{/usCountry}}

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"b--h I need a REAL break after this one... bye yall,” she added.

Meanwhile, Seattle Storm guard Lexie Brown was pulled into the chaos when fans began speculating that she may have been the person Thompson cheated with after Megan's public accusations. However, Brown took to social media to shut down the rumors, saying, "I’ve seen what’s being said online and I want to be clear, none of it is true and I have no involvement in this situation. This week marks the start of an important and exciting new season for me, and my focus is fully on that."

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