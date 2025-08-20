Micah Parsons gives ‘boom or bust’ prediction on Cowboys, names bold MVP choice

The Dallas Cowboys have had a hard time past few years, and ESPN analyst and former NFL player Marcus Spears believes it’s a “boom or bust” situation for the team. Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys reacts on the sidelines during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams.(Getty Images via AFP)

The Cowboys finished the 2024-25 season 7-10 and missed the postseason due to quarterback Dak Prescott being sidelined with injuries. Two weeks ahead of the 2025 season, Prescott is back in shape, although rusher Micah Parsons has requested to be traded off, as reported by On3.

“I don’t understand what has happened this offseason, but this is a boom or bust,” Spears said on Monday Night Countdown. “This is like buying into a stock, and it could literally shoot through the roof, or you could lose all your life savings…

"I’m trying to figure out, one, how they will get Micah back into the fold? Will it be a contract or will it be a force? Or will Micah say ‘I ain’t doing nothing until something happens.'”

Marcus Spears' Bold MVP Prediction

Despite everything going on, Spears would still like to cut the Cowboys some slack and give them a winning chance if the team could negotiate terms with Parsons, and pair offensive addition George Pickens with CeeDee Lamb.

“Offensively, I think this team can be as dangerous as anybody if this young offensive line can come together,” he said. “Dak Prescott, finally, has a No. 2...with George Pickens coming over from the Pittsburgh Steelers. We already know how good CeeDee Lamb is.

"Can they get this run game going with this young offensive line? And I think Dak Prescott can be in the conversation for MVP. I think they have enough talent,” he added.

By Stuti Gupta