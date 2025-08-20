Von Miller makes surprising choice for GOAT quarterback. It's not Tom Brady

Washington Commanders’ linebacker Von Miller recently revealed his pick for quarterback favorites among the two players considered top of the list: Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. During a recent podcast appearance, Miller revealed his open preference for the latter, along with justifying this pick. Washington Commanders linebacker Von Miller (24) arrives for practice (AP)

Von Miller prefers Peyton Manning

During an appearance on Glory Daze with Johnny Manziel, Miller expressed his liking for Manning as the greatest quarterback of all time. “There’s gonna be a debate between Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, who’s the best, you know, for me, it’ll always be Peyton Manning,” he said. “Peyton Manning changed the quarterback position from checking … He changed the play. Come on. Check the play. Change the play again. Go over the top. He wasn’t scrambling and doing that and stuff. He did it all with his arm, and it was beautiful, man."

“And Tom Brady obviously, seven Super Bowls over the years. I’ve gotten to know Tom Brady a little bit as well. And you know you root for Tom Brady, too. Both of those guys are the greats, for sure.”

Individual achievements

“Over the course of his career, Manning had 71,940 yards, 539 touchdowns, 251 interceptions, and a 65.3% completion percentage. His yards are good for third all-time, as well as his touchdown number. Manning still holds the record for most touchdown passes in a single season with 55 back in 2013,” reports On3. “Brady holds the NFL record with 649 touchdown passes in his career, with Drew Brees being a distant second at 571. Brady also had 89,214 yards compared to Brees’ 80,358 in second place.”

Manning has already been included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after holding virtually every passing record at the time of his retirement, and Brady will join him soon enough. Brady played nine Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Posted by Stuti Gupta