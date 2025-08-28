Micah Parsons to Packers is a ‘no deal’; Cowboys insider reveals Jerry Jones' final decision

Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers is a no-go. The 26-year-old's brother, Terrence, revealed that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will never trade the All-Pro star, even though he has expressed dissatisfaction over compensation, especially a fifth-year option clause. Israel Mukuamu #24 and Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys talk after the NFL Preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons (Getty Images via AFP)

This comes as Green Bay is speculated to be Parsons' likely landing spot after former Packers fullback John Kuhn posted a three-word tweet, “Micah Freaking Parsons.” The post quickly went viral and sparked theories about the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year's future.

Sportscaster Kay Adams also did not hold back. She joked that if she were a GM, ‘Parsons would already be headed north’.

Read More: Dak Prescott spills the beans on Micah Parsons-Cowboys contract talks: ‘I hope he is…’

Micah Parsons' brother shuts down rumors

Parsons' brother shut down all Green Bay speculation. “I can't stress this enough - Jerry not trading Micah lol and it damn sure wouldn't be to a Packers team lol. Micah might be they missing piece,” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The post makes one thing clear: Parsons is not being traded, especially to the Packers.

However, the contract issue still remains.

USA Today on Wednesday cited a person with knowledge to report that Parsons wants amends in his fifth-year option salary. Pro Football Talk was first to report the news. The 26-year-old apparently believes that his salary should be $24 million, the amount slotted for a linebacker.

Read More: Micah Parsons trade: Jerry Jones cracks up Cowboys star's mom with dig at rumors; ‘Want some money'

The Cowboys have Parsons listed as a defensive end, which pays him a $21.324 million.

Micah Parsons attended training camp but did not participate. He did not take part in preseason, but was still included in the Cowboys' 53-man roster.

The Cowboys selected Parsons with the No. 12 overall pick of the 2021 draft, and he signed a four-year, $17.1 million contract. The Cowboys picked up his fifth-year, $24.007 million option for this season.

(With AP inputs)