Michael Annett's final post was a heartfelt tribute to a NASCAR legend: 'I'm so happy that…'

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Michael Annett has passed away.(X/ Michael Annett and X/ JR Motorsports) Michael Annett retired from full-time racing in 2021. Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Michael Annett has passed away at the age of 39, JR Motorsports announced on Monday.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the team wrote, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Annett family with the passing of our friend Michael Annett. Michael was a key member of JRM from 2017 until he retired in 2021 and was an important part in turning us into the four-car organization we remain today."

Who was Michael Annett?

Born June 23, 1986, in Des Moines, Iowa, Annett was the son of Harrold Annett, founder of TMC Transportation. He carved out a decade-long career in NASCAR, competing full-time in the Xfinity Series from 2012 to 2021. He spent most of his career driving the No. 1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.

Across ten seasons, Annett earned three poles, 26 top-five finishes, and ranked a career-best fifth in the 2019 Xfinity Series standings, though he never captured a national series win. He also made 83 starts in the Cup Series between 2009 and 2016, recording a best finish of 14th, and ran select races in both the Truck Series and ARCA early in his career.

Annett retired from full-time racing in 2021.

Michael Annett last social media post

Michael Annett did not use Instagram, but he remained occasionally active on X. His final post came on September 8, where he paid tribute to NASCAR legend Bill Davis, sharing a photo of a racing suit bearing Davis’ name.

"Bill was so special to a lot of people and I’m so happy I got to be one of them," he wrote.

Davis, a longtime NASCAR team owner and the winner of the 2002 Daytona 500, passed away on September 6 at age 74.