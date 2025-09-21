Mike McDaniel 'fired' rumors: Dolphins' plan hits roadblock; insider reveals how things can change

Miami Dolphins got off to a rough start in the 2025 NFL season, losing all three of their first games. Soon, buzz followed that coach Mike McDaniel might be exiting. They gained traction on Saturday, with some X handles sharing that Dolphins had ‘fired’ McDaniel. Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has two years left on the contract.(Reuters)

However, these claims from the unverified profiles are not true, and were intended to be parodies. Two posts, using identical language, claimed that McDaniel had been fired, but attributed the quote to ‘owner’ Jimmy Kimmel.

Notably, Kimmel, the 52-year-old comedian, recently found his show pulled indefinitely by ABC after his remarks on Charlie Kirk shooting suspect, Tyler Robinson. Stephen Ross is the owner of Dolphins.

And, when it comes to Ross, he's reportedly keeping his cool despite the losses. One insider revealed that McDaniel is not likely to part ways with the side. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said “Stephen Ross, the Dolphins owner, does not want to fire Mike McDaniel. He doesn't. He wants this to work. He likes him. He believes in him. He has invested in him.”

Insider details how things can change

Rapoport said that things could change at some point, but it was not imminent. The crux of the issue is that McDaniel has two more years left on his contract with $19 million to pay.

Dolphins owner Ross has had a problem with investing in coaches who have not worked out. In the past Tony Sparano and Joe Philbin all got extensions. However, a year after that, both were shown the door.

“Whenever he has had to, whenever possible, [Ross] has been patient,” Rapoport said. He noted that there is a caveat that could usher in a change. It would involve fans not going to the stadium for matches, or players refusing to play.

Admittedly, Dolphins fans are not likely to walk away from the stadium, but something has to give. On Thursday, Dolphins looked better against Buffalo Bills, but it was not enough. Meanwhile, clamors for McDaniel to be gone have gained steam online.

“What week will the Dolphins fire their coach?,” one person asked on X. Another remarked “The problem with the Dolphins start at the top.” Yet another exclaimed, “Dolphins needs to fire tht coach already!!"