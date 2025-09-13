Mitch Garver hit a tiebreaking solo homer with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels 2-1 Friday night to remain tied for first place in the American League West. Mitch Garver blast helps Mariners top Angels, keep pace in playoff chase

Cal Raleigh had two doubles for the Mariners , who won their seventh game in a row to keep pace with Houston atop the division and maintain their two-game lead over Texas for the league's third and final wild-card berth.

The Angels suffered their second straight loss and sixth in their past nine games.

Garver launched a 1-2 fastball from Angels reliever Connor Brogdon into Edgar's Cantina between the first and second decks in left field to snap a 1-all tie.

Mariners reliever Carlos Vargas got the victory and Andres Munoz worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 35th save of the season. Seattle's bullpen hasn't allowed an earned run during its winning streak.

Mariners starter Luis Castillo went six-plus innings and allowed just three hits two-out singles by Bryce Teodosio in the third and Chris Taylor in the sixth and a leadoff single by Luis Rengifo in the seventh. The veteran right- hander walked two and struck out five.

Castillo was pulled for Vargas after Rengifo's hit in the seventh. A wild pitch sent Rengifo to second and he scored on Logan Davidson's ground-ball double down the right-field line that went off the glove of diving first baseman Luke Raley.

Angels left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, a former Mariner, nearly matched Castillo. Kikuchi gave up one run on four hits over six innings, with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Mariners broke a scoreless tie in the fourth. With one out, Raleigh doubled to left. Eugenio Suarez drew a two-out walk and Jorge Polanco followed with a run-scoring double down the left-field line.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.