Morice Norris tributes: Amon-Ra, RG3, and Kyle Allen pray for Lions DB after scary fall vs Falcons

The Detroit Lions’ preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons was suspended after safety Morice Norris was seriously injured during a second-half collision at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions players pray after an injury to safety Morice Norris (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

As trainers worked to stabilize him, players from both teams dropped to one knee in a show of solidarity. Once Norris was taken off the field, members of the Lions and Falcons gathered together at midfield, joining hands in a powerful prayer circle.

The emotional scene quickly spread across social media, with footage of the midfield prayer being shared widely. Players, coaches, and fans from across the league began sending messages of support for Norris and his family.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III took to X to share his concern, “Prayers up for Morice Norris 🙏🏾 Taken away in an ambulance after a hit to the head. The players got together at midfield and let the clock run out as they prayed for Norris.”

“It’s just awful,” Lions quarterback Kyle Allen said after the game, per The New York Times. “You sign up for football, you understand risk and putting your body on the line, but you never think something like that is going to happen.”

“We’ve all played football our whole lives, and when you’re on that field and see that, you understand how dangerous it really is out there. At the end of the day, we’re all football players,” he added.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown posted a blue praying hand and heart emoji to honor his #26 buddy.

“Man say a prayer for my brother man,” Terrion Arnold posted.