Myles Garrett could be up for a massive pay raise; Browns take a call amid trade talks

Myles Garrett could be in line for another pay raise as the Cleveland Browns navigate his long-term contract amid a rapidly rising edge-rusher market. ESPN analyst Dan Graziano said “a pay raise to match the top of an ever-rising edge rusher market is thought to be more likely” than a trade. The Browns have consistently maintained they have no interest in moving Garrett, even as outside speculation continues to raise questions about his future in Cleveland. Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett wears a jacket displaying United States' Chloe Kim before the women's snowboarding halfpipe finals (AP)

Contract tweaks and trade talk Garrett, 30, requested a trade last offseason but instead signed a four-year, roughly $160 million extension. The deal made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL at the time, with an average of about $40 million per year and more than $120 million guaranteed.

In March 2026, Garrett and the Browns agreed to modify his contract, shifting option bonuses for 2026, 2027, and 2028 to seven days before the start of each regular season, rather than the 15th day of the league year. The team said the adjustment was not related to any trade plans, but instead provided more flexibility while also giving Garrett a more favorable payment structure.

Future money on the table With Garrett already under contract through the 2030 season, a traditional extension may not be necessary. However, the Browns still have room to restructure his deal or add more money before the season begins.

Graziano reiterated the team’s stance, saying the Browns “have been steadfast and adamant that they have no interest in trading Myles Garrett.” He added, “I think it’s more likely that Myles Garrett gets another contract bump from the Browns this offseason than gets traded.”

As the edge-rusher market continues to climb beyond Garrett’s current annual value, discussions around his compensation are expected to remain a key storyline heading into the new season.