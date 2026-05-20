Natalie Decker meltdown: NASCAR driver shares big Pocono update after Dover fiasco; ‘Yes’

NASCAR driver Natalie Decker gave a big update after making headlines over her meltdown at the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway on May 15. Natalie Decker, driver of the Nico's Bagels & Brunch Ford, looks on during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ECOSAVE 200 on May 15. (Getty Images via AFP)

On Tuesday, she revealed on Instagram that she will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series' Great American Gateway 400 race at the Pocono Raceway on June 15.

Decker has been the talk of the NASCAR community after audio of her meltdown on Friday was aired during the broadcast and subsequently went viral. She received three flags at the Dover race and the last of which angered Decker so much that she decided to leave the race midway.

After she left the race, she had a conversation with her team where the purported meltdown happened. “You guys, I’m trying to hold my s*** together, but I don’t want to keep doing this,” she was caught saying on the hot mic.

She then hit out at the team owner Josh Reaume, saying: “Let’s remember what’s on our truck, and just bring it to the garage, right?.” Her final target was the NASCAR, as she saidI’m not going to come back to the Truck Series. This series f****** sucks.”

The meltdown sparked speculations as to whether Decker will be back in NASCAR races. But she put those to rest on Tuesday, confirming she will be back for Pocono.

Natalie Decker Confirms Pocono Return Natalie Decker posted a reel containing a compilation of her good moments from the Dover race. She captioned the post with a quote from Proverbs 15:1: “Keep your softness, stay gentle, and remain kind. Don’t let the negativity around you make you bitter.”

Also read: Natalie Decker update: NASCAR fans express concern as she delivers desperately sad message, ‘Not coming back to…’

Underneath the post, one fan asked Natalie Decker if she will be returning for the Great American Gateway 400 race on June 15. She replied "Yes" followed by a thumbs-up emoji.