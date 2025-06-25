NBA Draft: Final projection of each team's No 1 pick; from Mavericks to Hornets

The NBA Finals 2025 were swept away with the Oklahoma City Thunder clinching the title away from the Indiana Pacers. As bittersweet as the moment may have been, it’s now time for draft season to begin. The first round is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (June 25) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, at 8 PM ET. The Dallas Mavericks will have the first pick in the round. Will Riley speaks during a Media Availability session prior to the 2025 NBA Draft (Getty Images via AFP)

Here is a look at the mock draft of who’s whose pick this season:

Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg (Duke)

Freshman, guard-forward, 6-7¾ , 221, 18 years old

2024-25 stats: 19.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.4 spg, 1.4 bpg, 48.1% FG, 38.5% 3PT, 84% FT

Flagg’s future as No.1 pick with the Mavericks seems pretty much sealed given his stellar performance playing for the Duke Blue Devils last season. He set the highest score ever as a freshman for the team during a game against Notre Dame; led the team to the ACC regular-season title, ACC tournament title and Final Four appearance and is an active weak side defender but ready to play with force when necessary as well.

San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper (Rutgers)

Freshman, guard, 6-4½ , 213, 19

2024-25 stats: 19.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.0 apg, 1.4 spg, 48.4% FG, 33.3% 3PT, 75% FT

Harper’s ability to run point and play, and his extensive 6-foot-10 wingspan, are no doubt assets in his pocket. During the Rutgers’ lone Big Ten tournament game, he had 27 points (9-for-21 shooting), eight rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks in a double-overtime loss to Southern California

Philadelphia 76ers: VJ Edgecombe (Baylor)

Freshman, guard, 6-4, 193, 19

2024-25 stats: 15.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.1 spg, 43.6% FG, 34% 3PT, 78.2% FT

With 16 points, six rebounds and one steal in a NCAA Tournament second-round loss to Duke, Edgecombe’s athleticism and knack for steals on the court demonstrate his ability to keep pace with the vigor of playing at the NBA level.

Charlotte Hornets: Ace Bailey (Rutgers)

Freshman, guard-forward, 6-7½ , 202, 18

2024-25 stats: 17.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.3 bpg, 46% FG, 34.6% 3PT, 69.2% FT

As the only US player not to have worked for any teams, Bailey’s approach to the draft could impact where he ends up. With his attack-first mentality and impulsive defense mechanism, Bailey has the skills and physical build needed for an NBA player.

Utah Jazz: Tre Johnson (Texas)

Freshman, guard, 6-4¾, 190, 19

2024-25 stats: 19.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.7 apg, 42.7% FG, 39.7% 3PT, 87.1% FT

A natural shooter and scorer, Johnson needs only to work on his ability to make plays for others and polish his strength and explosiveness to emerge as a finisher at the rim.

Washington Wizards: Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)

Freshman, guard, 6-2½, 180, 18

2024-25 stats: 17.1 ppg, 4.1 apg, 4.1 rpg, 1.6 spg, 43.4% FG, 28.4% 3PT, 85.1% FT

Fears managed to score a season high in a win against Missouri and produced a strong SEC tournament as well. Improvement on his 3-point shot can add to other skills in his favor such as quick dribble and strength to the rim.

New Orleans Pelicans: Kon Knueppel (Duke)

Freshman, guard-forward, 6-5, 219, 19

2024-25 stats: 14.4 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.7 apg, 47.9% FG, 40.6% 3PT, 91.4% FT

Knueppel averaged 21 points (28 against Georgia Tech) and shot 48.6% from the field in the ACC tournament after Flagg’s injury and had 21 points, five rebounds and five assists in an Elite Eight victory against Alabama, and 16 points and seven rebounds in a Final Four loss to Houston.

Brooklyn Nets: Khaman Maluach (Duke)

Freshman, center, 7-0½, 253, 18

2024-25 stats: 8.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 71.2% FG, 76.6% FT

Maluach excels in pick-and-rolls, easy dunks, soft touch at the rim, shot blocker/ rim protector, active on the offensive glass and picking up new concepts quickly. He averages 11.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and shoots 86.9% from the field (20-for-23) in the 2024 Paris Olympics and had 14 points and nine rebounds in the Elite Eight victory against Alabama

Houston Rockets (traded to Suns for Kevin Durant): Derik Queen (Maryland)

Freshman, center, 6-9¼, 248, 20

2024-25 stats: 16.5 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.1 bpg, 52.6% FG, 76.6% FT

With 27 points, five rebounds and two steals in a Sweet 16 loss to eventual champion Florida, Queen is a good first-round pick.

Portland Trail Blazers: Carter Bryant (Arizona)

Freshman, forward, 6-6½, 215, 19

2024-25 stats: 6.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.0 bpg, 46% FG, 37.1% 3PT, 69.5% FT

Bryant’s ability to stay ahead of the ball and block shots will be an asset in his pocket to impress executives at the draft combine, although his scoring efficiency and finishing techniques still need some work.

Chicago Bulls: Noa Essengue, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

Forward, 6-10, 198, 18

2024-25 stats: 10.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 1.1 apg, 51.6% FG, 27% 3PT, 70.5% FT

Essengue could be the next champion to emerge out of France, given his instincts at the rim and ability to defend well.

Atlanta Hawks: Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)

Sophomore, forward, 6-6½, 239, 2

2024-25 stats: 16.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.4 agp, 1.5 spg, 1.3 bpg, 58.6% FG, 26.5% 3PT, 70.7% FT

Boyles scored 35 points and seven rebounds against Arkansas late in the regular season and 20 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to Arkansas in the SEC tournament.

San Antonio Spurs: Egor Demin (BYU)

Freshman, forward, 6-8¼, 199, 19

2024-25 stats: 10.3 ppg, 5.4 apg, 3.8 rpg, 1.2 spg, 41% FG, 27.1% 3PT, 67.5% FT

Although Demin’s shooting efficiency remains a concern, his ability to harness his length to advantage has gained him much favor. In three NCAA tournament games, he averaged 13.7 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds and was 15-for-35 from the field.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Asa Newell

Freshman, forward, 6-9, 224, 19

2024-25 stats: 15.4 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.0 spg, 1.0 bpg, 54.3% FG, 29.2% 3PT, 74.8% FT

As one of the only bright spots for the Bulldogs, Newell’s scoring dip towards the end of the season was disappointing to say the least. His size however makes him an unlikely but threatening choice in pick-and-roll situations.

Memphis Grizzlies (from Orlando): Joan Beringer, KK Cedevita (Adriatic League)

Forward-center, 6-10, 230, 18

2024-25 stats: 5.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.4 bpg, 61.5% FG, 58.4% FT

Despite his lack of substantial experience, Beringer’s abilities as a rim protector and pick-and-roller make him a first-round pick.

------- need to be edited and formatted from here on -----------

Minnesota Timberwolves: Jase Richardson, Michigan State

(Freshman, guard, 6-0½, 178, 19)

Richardson had an unpredictable NCAA Tournament in four games – 5-for-11 shooting and 15 points against Bryant, 1-for-10 shooting against New Mexico, 20 points on 6-for-8 shooting against Ole Miss, and 4-for-13 shooting against Auburn.

2024-25 stats: 12.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.9 apg, 49.3% FG, 41.2% 3PT, 83.6% FT

Washington Wizards: Thomas Sorber, Georgetown

(Freshman, forward-center, 6-9¼, 263, 19)

Sorber’s rebounds and rim protection makes him an asset. However, his foot injury in February 15 which required him to miss the rest of the season may affect his prospects in the draft.

2024-25 stats: 14.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.0 spg, 53.2% FG, 72.4% FT

Brooklyn Nets: Liam McNeeley, UConn

(Freshman, forward, 6-6¾, 215, 19)

McNeeley had 13 points on 6-for-20 shooting (0-for-5 on 3-pointers) in a loss against Creighton in the Big East tournament. In his final eight games before the NCAA Tournament, he shot 34.1% from the field and 28.2% on 3s.

2024-25 stats: 14.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 38.1% FG, 31.7% 3PT, 86.6% FT

Miami Heat: Nolan Traore, Saint-Quentin (France)

(Guard, 6-4, 175, 19)

If Traore were to brush up on his shooting efficiency and turnovers, his ability to get to the rim makes him a first-round pick.

2024-25 stats: 12 ppg, 4.8 apg, 1.9 rpg, 40.9% FG, 31.4% 3PT, 72.8% FT

Utah Jazz: Nique Clifford, Colorado State

(Fifth-year graduate season, guard, 6-5¼, 202, 23)

Clifford is a package deal whose scoring, rebounding, passing and defending skills make him a formidable player for the draft.

2024-25 stats: 18.9 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 4.4 apg, 1.2 spg, 49.6% FG, 37.7% 3PT, 77.7% FT

Atlanta Hawks: Cedric Coward, Washington State

(Senior, guard, 6-5¼, 213, 21)

Starting his career at Division III Willamette University, Coward later transferred to Eastern Washington and then to Washington State. Despite a shoulder injury, he managed to play six games before ending his senior season in November.

2024-25 stats: 17.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 3.7 apg, 55.7% FG, 40% 3PT, 83.9% FT

New Orleans (from Indiana): Danny Wolf, Michigan

(Junior, forward-center, 6-10½, 252, 21)

Wolf is a Yale transfer whose fluid score-making and play-making won him the seat to playing point guard as well as center for the Wolverines this season.

2024-25 stats: 13.2 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 3.6 apg, 1.4 bpg, 49.7% FG, 33.6% 3PT, 59.4% FT

Oklahoma City Thunder: Will Riley, Illinois

(Freshman, forward, 6-8¼, 186, 19)

Riley shot 37-for-72 (51.4%) from the field and averaged 16.3 points in the Illini’s final six games.

2024-25 stats: 12.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.2 apg, 43.2% FG, 32.6% 3PT, 72.4% FT

Orlando Magic: Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph's

(Junior, forward, 6-8¼, 232, 20)

Fleming’s easy buckets, impressive footwork, 3-poiny percentage and pick-and-rolls make him a player to look out for this draft season.

2024-25 stats: 14.75 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 1.5 bpg, 1.4 spg, 1.3 apg, 53.1% FG, 39% 3PT, 74.3% FT

Brooklyn Nets: Maxime Raynaud, Stanford

(Senior, center, 7-0¼, 237, 22)

Rayaud has spent four seasons at Stanford and was first-team All-ACC this senior season. The Paris-born player is known for his 3s, rebound and rim protection skills.

2024-25 stats: 20.2 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.4 bpg, 46.7% FG, 34.7% 3PT, 77% FT

Brooklyn Nets: Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

(Senior, guard, 6-2, 199, 22)

Clayton had 34 points in the national semifinals against Auburn along with 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the championship victory against Houston. These credentials gained him the title of the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.

2024-25 stats: 18.3 ppg, 4.2 apg, 3.7 rpg, 1.2 spg, 44.8% FG, 38.6% 3PT, 85.7% FT

Boston Celtics: Hugo Gonzalez, Real Madrid (Spain)

(Guard-forward, 6-7, 207, 19)

With a raw ability to handle and pass the ball, Gonzalez is one of Europe’s most promising contributions to the NBA.

2024-25 stats: 3.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 41% FG, 28.1% 3PT, 73.9% FT

Phoenix Suns: Drake Powell, North Carolina

(Freshman, guard-forward, 6-5¼, 200, 19)

Powell’s shooting stats, running abilities and active response on both ends of the court speak for themselves.

2024-25 stats: 7.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.1 apg, 48.3% FG, 37.9% 3PT, 64.8% FT

Los Angeles Clippers: Ben Saraf, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

(Guard, 6-6, 200, 19)

Although he may take some time to adjust to the level of competition at the NBA, Saraf’s length and size as point guard make him a sure-shot inclusion.

2024-25 stats: 12.2 ppg, 4.3 apg, 2.6 rpg, 1.2 spg, 45.5% FG, 28.6% 3PT, 72.7% FT

All of these players were freshmen last season.