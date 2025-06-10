NBA Finals Game 3: Key prediction on OKC vs Indiana Pacers - Who wins and where will the series go?

The 2025 NBA Finals are underway, and the Oklahoma City Thunder are getting ready to host the Indiana Pacers for Game 2. Indiana is up 1-0 in the series. In Game 1, The Pacers were struggling, turning the ball over 20 times in the first half. By the fourth quarter, OKC was up by 15 points.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

In Game 1, the Thunder looked like they had it under control for most of the night. They held the lead nearly the whole game. The Pacers were struggling, turning the ball over 20 times in the first half. By the fourth quarter, OKC was up by 15 points.

But Indiana didn’t give up. They fought back, and with just 0.3 seconds left, Tyrese Haliburton hit a clutch shot to win the game, 111-110.

Now Game 2 will be in Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center. The Thunder really need a win before the series shifts to Indiana.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Sometimes teams shine in the regular season but can’t keep it up in the playoffs. That’s not the case for Oklahoma City. They’ve been strong all year and have made it to the Finals. Now, they’re going for the title.

In the playoffs, they swept Memphis 4-0 and beat Minnesota 4-1. Their toughest matchup was against Denver, which they won 4-3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named the MVP this season. Winning the championship would be the perfect ending.

Indiana Pacers

The Pacers are closer than ever to their first NBA title. No one expected them to get this far, but they earned their spot.

They beat Milwaukee 4-1 in the first round, which was expected. But then they shocked everyone by beating the top-seeded Cleveland team, also 4-1. In the Eastern Conference Finals, they took down the New York Knicks 4-2.

Tyrese Haliburton has been huge for the team, especially in the clutch. He’s averaging 18 points and almost 10 assists per game in the playoffs.

Quick Facts

Oklahoma has won 8 playoff games at home this year.

Indiana has won 7 out of 9 road playoff games.

Odds: Thunder win – 1.18, Pacers win – 5.0.

Only one game has been played in this series so far, but it was wild. Haliburton made the game-winner at the buzzer to give Indiana a 111-110 win. Pacers lead the series 1-0, but this fight is far from over.

Game prediction

The Thunder are favorites heading into Game 2, just like they were in Game 1. They can’t afford to lose both home games to start the Finals. Expect Oklahoma City to bounce back. A bet on them to win by at least 10 points (-9.5 spread) looks like a solid choice.