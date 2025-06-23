NBA Finals tip-off time: When OKC vs Pacers Game 7 will start and how long will the half-time go on for?

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers are set to lock horns in Game 7 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. The game, which will determine the NBA champion, is taking place at the Paycom Center, Oklahoma City. The two teams are tied at 3-3. Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will lock horns in Game 7 on Sunday(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The Thunder are looking for their first title since moving to Oklahoma City in 2008. The franchise won the 1979 title in Seattle.

Indiana is looking for its first NBA championship, though the Pacers won three ABA titles, the most recent of which came in 1973.

This will be the 20th NBA Finals Game 7 in league history and the first since the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors on the road in 2016.

“As you go on in your competitive life in sports, what you learn is that these moments are rare and trying to duplicate this kind of situation is something that you look to do in everyday life. It's not easy to do that. I'm very much looking forward to Game 7,” Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlise said ahead of Game 7.

Here are key details about the NBA Finals Game 7

Tip-Off time

Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Paycom Center. The game will be broadcast live on ABC, with streaming available on ESPN’s app and NBA League Pass. The Thunder, who earned home-court advantage with their 68-14 regular-season record as the Western Conference’s top seed, host this winner-takes-all contest.

Half-time show

The halftime for NBA Finals Game 7 is expected to last 15 minutes, adhering to the NBA’s standard game format. However, Finals halftimes can occasionally extend to 17–20 minutes due to additional broadcast segments, player interviews, or special performances, as seen in past Finals with artists like Alicia Keys or Shakira.

No specific halftime performer has been announced for Game 7, but the NBA often schedules high-profile acts, potentially adding a few minutes.

(With inputs from Reuters)