NBA referee Scott Foster to lead Game 7 between Indiana Pacers and OKC Thunder? Here's what we know

NBA referee Scott Foster is very likely to be assigned to Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, June 22. The NBA doesn't release the names of referees until 9 a.m. ET on the day of the game, but based on how the Finals referee rotation has gone,

Foster, who is considered one of the league’s top officials based on a detailed ratings system that includes team feedback, officiated Game 4 in Indianapolis. Pacers fans weren’t happy with how he called that game, which the Thunder won.

The NBA doesn’t release the names of referees until 9 a.m. ET on the day of the game, but based on how the Finals referee rotation has gone, it makes sense for Foster to get the Game 7 assignment. So far, he’s only worked one game in the 2025 Finals and hasn’t officiated since Game 4.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke up in support of Foster before Game 5.

“I think it's awful some of the things I've seen about officiating, and Scott Foster in particular,” Carlisle said on Sunday, June 15. “I've known Scott Foster for 30 years. He is a great official. He has done a great job in these playoffs. We've had him a lot of times. The ridiculous scrutiny that is being thrown out there is terrible and unfair and unjust and stupid.”

NBA picked 12 referees to work the series

Before the Finals started, the NBA picked 12 referees to work the series, based on how they performed during the earlier playoff rounds.

Not every ref is expected to work two games, but if Foster is assigned to Game 7, it won’t be a surprise. This is his 18th NBA Finals, and Friday night was his 25th time officiating a Finals game. He also worked Game 7 of the 2010 Finals (Celtics vs. Lakers) and Game 7 of the 2013 Finals (Heat vs. Spurs).

Other referees who have worked just one Finals game this year include James Capers, Tyler Ford, Ben Taylor, Josh Tiven, and Sean Wright. A Game 7 crew with Foster and a mix of Capers, Tiven, and maybe Williams would make sense. Ford and Taylor both made their Finals debuts earlier this month.

In Game 4, the Pacers and Thunder combined for 71 free throws, with the Thunder shooting 38 of them. According to the NBA’s Last Two-Minute Report, 17 key plays from that game were reviewed, and all were ruled as either “correct calls” or “correct no-calls.”

Foster had also officiated one other Pacers playoff game earlier this postseason.

Foster a.k.a ‘The Extender’

Some fans have nicknamed Foster “The Extender,” suggesting he’s made questionable calls in past playoffs that helped push the series to more games.

Longtime NBA journalist Tom Haberstroh pointed to a study that found there’s “not much evidence at all” that Foster actually extends the series. The NBA says that playoff refs are picked “based on their overall performance throughout the first three rounds of the NBA Playoffs 2025. Officials were evaluated by the NBA Referee Operations management team after each round to determine advancement in this year’s postseason.”

Foster is widely seen as one of the league’s top officials.

Now in his 30th NBA season, Foster came into this year with 1,675 regular season games and 241 playoff games under his belt. Friday marked his 25th Finals game. This is his 18th time working the Finals.

Off the court, Foster is also known for being an avid pickleball player.