NFL offseason: Top 5 teams with improved key positions to watch this year

The NFL offseason is underway. For many fans, the offseason is one of the highlights of the year, with trades, free-agent signings, and draft picks making headlines. Right now, the NFL is in its down period with mandatory minicamps over and training camps on the horizon. The Los Angeles Chargers are calling their rookies in less than two weeks, becoming the first squad to do so this year. Several teams have made significant efforts this year to improve their positions and fill up their rosters, as per Bleacher Report. Here's a look at five such teams.

Top 5 NFL teams with improved position groups

Arizona Cardinals - Defensive front

The side brought in Josh Sweat for a four-year, $76.4 million contract. Sweat made 33 sacks over the last four seasons, not counting the postseason. The Cardinals also went in with Walter Nolen and Jordan Burch to strengthen their defense.

Los Angeles Chargers - Running Backs

The Chargers have been working on a ground-and-pound physical approach under coach Jim Harbaugh. They have brought in Najee Harris for a one-year, $9.5 million free-agent contract as JK Dobbins entered free agency in the offseason. The Chargers also doubled down on Omarion Hampton, their first-round selection, to bolster their roster.

Indianapolis Colts - Secondary

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard is hoping to improve his side’s performance after they finished in the league's bottom seven in pass defense a season ago. Ballard brought in safety Camryn Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward in place of Julian Blackmon. The Colts also added Minnesota’s Justin Walley in this year's third round.

Las Vegas Raiders - Quarterbacks

The Raiders had the league’s worst quarterback room last season. This time, they are hoping to improve their performance with additions like Geno Smith. The former Seattle Seahawks player completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 12,229 yards over the last three seasons. He also recorded 71 touchdowns and 35 interceptions in the same period. Smith won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award after his 2021 campaign. The Raiders have also chosen Cam Miller to provide some extra offense.

Chicago Bears- Offensive Line

General manager Ryan Poles has upgraded the team’s roster. The Bears have completed trades for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney. Four-time Super Bowl winner Thuney could be pivotal for the team. Moreover, center Drew Dalman has been signed as a free agent. The Bears’ second-round selection of Boston College's Ozzy Trapilo could improve their chances this year as well.

FAQs

Which NFL teams have improved the most?

According to Bleacher Report, the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, and Arizona Cardinals have improved significantly.

Who goes to NFL training camp?

All of the 32 teams in the league go to NFL training camp.