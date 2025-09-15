Nick Sirianni throws 'the hell out' of challenge flag, fans say: 'Should be Eagles QB4'

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was all fired up as Philadelphia extended its lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. And what better way to show aggression at an NFL game than physically- and Nick Sirianni did just that. Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

As Sirianni threw the challenge flag on an Eagles Tush Push play in the 4th quarter, he did so with all the aggression that he could find. Too bad he was restricted to the sidelines, as Eagles fans thought that he should be listed as a backup QB for the Eagles instead of calling plays.

The incident happened at the 7:53 mark in Q4. Eagles eventually scored a touchdown that doubled Philadelphia's lead.

“An elite new meme just dropped, courtesy of Nick Sirianni!” wrote one, sharing the video of the throw.

“Nick Sirianni making sure that challenge flag reaches WR before Adoree Jackson does,” said another.

“Close enough, Nick Sirianni, you're now the Philadelphia Phillies 4th starter for the post season,” said another.

“Nick Sirianni throwing the red flag was the best throw for the eagles today,” said another.

Eagles Bright Despite Initial Struggles

Despite initial struggles, it was a good day at the Arrowhead Stadium for Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles. They won 17-20, but despite the slim margin, things looked sunny for the Eagles in the fourth quarter as they outshone the Chiefs decisively in both offense and defense throughout the game. For the longest time in the 4th quarter, they held a 20-10 lead, and if not for a late TD by the Chiefs, the game would have ended that way.

The Philadelphia Eagles next play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 21, at the Lincoln Financial Field.