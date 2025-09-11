What to watch for this week in the Southeastern Conference: No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee highlights Week 3 SEC matchups

No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee , Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET

Georgia faces its toughest test yet on the road at No. 15 Tennessee. Transfer quarterback Joey Aguilar has fueled Tennessee’s 2-0 start, throwing for 535 yards and five touchdowns in two games.

The Bulldogs dropped from No. 4 to No. 6 in this week’s Top 25 after a slow start against Austin Peay, leading just 14-3 at halftime before pulling away for a 28-6 win.

Georgia beat Tennessee 31-17 last November thanks to an efficient outing by former Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck. Georgia leads the series 29-23-2 all-time and has won the the last eight.

Florida at No. 3 LSU , Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators have much to prove after an 18-16 home loss to South Florida. Unfortunately for the Gators, the road doesn’t get any easier with a trip to Death Valley and then two more ranked teams. An upset could steady Florida’s shaky start — and Napier’s job security — but it will need to come against LSU's 11th-ranked defense and Heisman hopeful QB Garrett Nussmeier.

No. 16 Texas A&M at No. 8 Notre Dame, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET

A road win over a top-10 opponent would boost the Aggies’ status as SEC contenders. The Fighting Irish will be itching to avoid an 0-2 start after a close loss to Miami in the opener. A fun contrast of QBs in A&M's do-it-all Marcel Reed and promising newcomer CJ Carr for the Irish.

— Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacey, who rushed for 108 yards and three touchdowns in the the 63-7 rout of Georgia State and then added 138 rushing yards and a score against Kentucky. Lacey’s 246 rushing yards lead the SEC through Week 2.

— Beau Pribula i s largely to thank for Missouri’s 2-0 start and new Top 25 status. The transfer quarterback from Penn State led the No. 25 Tigers to a 42-31 win over Kansas, completing 30 of 39 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Pribula’s 617 passing yards are second in the SEC. The Tigers have Louisiana-Lafayette up next.

— South Carolina punt returner Vicari Swain was named the SEC co-special teams player of the week for a second straight week after two returns for scores, bringing his season total to three already. He has already tied the single-season school record .

SEC teams went 14-2 in Week 2. A record-high 11 teams made the Top 25 poll, despite Florida dropping out, with the additions of No. 24 Auburn and No. 25 Missouri. ... Tennessee’s offense has been the most productive this season, leading the SEC with 1,210 total yards and 15 touchdowns. ... Vanderbilt’s defense has held opponents to the fewest yards, averaging 191.5 per game.

— Kentucky will be without starting quarterback Zach Calzada this week. The quarterback exited a Week 2 loss to Ole Miss early with an injury to his throwing shoulder. Cutter Boley has been taking first-team reps.

— Arkansas receiver Monte Harrison suffered a broken foot and has to decide on a season-ending surgery, according to coach Sam Pittman.

— Georgia may get OL Juan Gaston and Earnest Green back against Tennessee, but TE Ethan Barbour needs ankle surgery.

— LSU C Braelin Moore could miss time after an ankle injury. Sophomore TE Trey'Dez Green is expected to miss several weeks with an MCL sprain.

