Alonso Martinez scored off a deflected ball after a corner kick in the 57th minute to help lift New York City FC to a 3-1 win over the host Chicago Fire on Saturday. NYCFC dent Fire's playoff hopes with 3-1 victory

The loss was a severe blow to Chicago's chances to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Fire currently hold the ninth and final spot in the Eastern Conference postseason race.

NYCFC which has only one loss in its last seven matches , is in seventh place in the East.

New York City's Seymour Reid added an insurance goal three minutes into extra time when he drove home a pass from Agustin Ojeda.

The Fire opened the scoring when Philip Zinckernagel hit a right-footed shot from the center of the box in the 13th minute.

Brian Gutierrez started the scoring opportunity when he stepped into the passing lane and midfield and stole a pass for a break.

He dished off to Zinckernagel on the right side with a through ball to complete the fastbreak.

NYC answered in the 40th minute when Nicolas Fernandez scored on a six-foot, right-footed shot from the right side through the center of the goal. It was the first MLS goal for Fernandez.

New York missed a golden opportunity to score in the 35th minute when Fire goalie Chris Brady made an amazing stop.

Martinez left-footed a shot from the center of the box and Brady was able to get his left hand up and push the ball over the net.

Andrew Gutman also just missed a goal for the Fire in the 42nd minute when he left-footed a shot from the left side of the box but missed the right side of goal by about a foot.

Martinez also just missed a head shot from six yards out in the 44th minute when the ball went wide left.

Fire goalkeeper Matt Freese notched a pair of saves.

