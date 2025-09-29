Pam Oliver’s sideline report in Dublin draws mixed reactions: ‘What is happening?’

The NFL international clash in Dublin, Ireland, between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings was full of drama both on and off the field. But for a brief moment, the spotlight shifted from the action to veteran sideline reporter Pam Oliver, who became a trending topic online after fans poked fun at her on-air appearance. Pam Oliver was on the NFL sidelines on Sunday(X)

During the Week 4 broadcast on Fox Sports, Oliver, a seasoned reporter with over three decades in the industry, delivered updates from the sidelines. However, viewers quickly observed that her delivery seemed off, with many claiming she was slurring. Some fans rushed to social media to mock her voice and appearance, sparking a wave of memes and jokes.

Fans troll Pam Oliver

On X (formerly Twitter), fans shared their reactions questioning Pam Oliver’s speech. Some even expressed concerns over Oliver’s health.

One user wrote, “Is Pam Oliver wasted or having a stroke? Wtf is going on with the slow-mo talk?” Another user questioned if Pam Oliver was drunk, while a third user commented, “Is Pam Oliver ok? Her post-game interview with Rodgers is alarming. She sounds either drunk or she is suffering the effects of a stroke.”

A user expressing concern wrote, “Is Pam Oliver drunk? She has never slurred, giggled or stumbled around like this. Listen how slow her speech pattern gets. Maybe it is not alcohol, but if not then someone get her some medical treatment to make sure it's not the beginning of a stroke.”

One user said it sounded like Pam Oliver might have had “5 too many Guinesses in Dublin”.

Her mispronunciation of wide receiver DK Metcalf’s name as ‘DK Mancalf’ further fuelled the jokes, even as Metcalf dominated with 122 receiving yards and a touchdown by halftime, stated another Pro Football Network report.

Health concerns emerge

This concern is not new. Oliver has previously spoken about suffering from chronic migraines, which have affected her speech during broadcasts in the past. In a 2021 interview, she admitted to missing games and struggling with symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and sensitivity to light, the report stated.

“I’ve fought through it more than I’ve failed getting through it during a football game,” Oliver once explained.

Pam Oliver career

According to the College Football Network report, in spite of the Dublin incident, Oliver’s place in sports broadcasting history remains secure. Earlier this month, she was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025, alongside legends like Lee Corso, Bill Rasmussen, Jerry Jones, and the late Greg Gumbel.

Widely respected for her candid and straightforward interviewing style, Oliver has been a trailblazer in sports journalism. Her career spans work at ESPN and Fox Sports, covering different sports, including the NFL.

FAQs

Q1: Why were fans trolling Pam Oliver during the Steelers vs Vikings game?

A: Fans noticed she appeared to slur her words and mispronounced a player’s name, leading to jokes and memes online.

Q2: Has Pam Oliver faced similar issues before?

A: Yes. Oliver has spoken about her long battle with chronic migraines, which sometimes affect her speech during broadcasts.

Q3: What recent honor has Pam Oliver received?

A: She was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2025.