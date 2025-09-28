Who is Myles Smith? Rising folk-pop star who headlined Steeler vs Vikings game halftime

The match between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Minnesota Vikings is underway in Dublin on Saturday, September 28. This is the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Ireland, as per Billboard. The halftime belonged to British singer-songwriter Myles Smith. He is already one of the fastest-rising folk-pop acts across the Atlantic. British singer-songwriter Myles Smith performed at half-time during Steelers vs Vikings match being held in Dublin(Instagram)

Smith, 27, built his following on TikTok, signed with Sony, and now plays arenas alongside major stars.

About Myles Smith

Smith grew up in Luton, England, and later studied at the University of Nottingham. He ventured into music, and by 2023, his online clips had gone viral. A year later, he dropped his debut EP, You Promised a Lifetime.

Then came Stargazing, the single released in 2024, which changed everything. It crossed a billion streams, hit No. 4 in the UK, and reached No. 19 on the Billboard Hot 100. According to Sporting News, it also went multi-platinum and turned into a social-media anthem.

This year has only added to his rise. Smith was BBC’s Introducing Artist of the Year, made Time’s 100 list, and walked away with the BRITs Rising Star award, the same honor once given to Adele. He’s also opened for Ed Sheeran on the Mathematics tour and performed at Glastonbury and Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Dublin spotlight

At Croke Park, Smith was not alone. He shared the stage with The Line-Up Choir, a contemporary group based in Dublin.

“It has been an incredible year for me so far, and now to be on a stage like this is insane,” Smith told Billboard before the event. “Performing at the first-ever regular NFL season game in Dublin, in such an iconic venue, feels like another major milestone."

He continued, "It’s an honor to be alongside so many other amazing performers, both from Ireland and around the world. I can’t wait to bring my music to such a massive stage and share this experience with those in the stadium and watching around the world,” he added.

As per Sporting News, Smith has 1.6 million Instagram followers. Besides Stargazing, his song Nice to Meet You also made waves. It peaked at No. 6 in the UK and entered the US charts.

