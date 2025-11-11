CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers need someone to step up in the passing game, and that isn't just quarterback Bryce Young. Panthers not getting enough out of WR Xavier Legette, a 2024 first-round pick

While most of the blame has fallen on Young and coach Dave Canales — who calls the offensive plays — after the passing game flopped again on Sunday in a 17-7 loss to the last-place New Orleans Saints, there were plenty of others responsible for this latest offensive debacle.

That contingent includes starting wide receiver and 2024 first-round draft pick Xavier Legette, who pulled another disappearing act against the Saints, failing to catch a pass. Legette hasn't been able to consistently separate from defensive backs and was targeted just once.

He has just three catches for 39 yards in the past three games.

Take away his career-best nine-catch, 92-yard, one-touchdown performance against New York Jets in Week 7, and Legette has 11 catches for 89 yards in his other seven starts for the Panthers.

When asked directly about Legette's lack of production, Canales complimented his young wide receiver.

“I think X is running fast,” Canales said. “He’s doing everything we ask of him. I think if you just broaden it out a little bit and look at the full group, we need better execution in general and that starts with me. That starts with myself and making sure that we have the right schemes for our guys.”

Clearly, the Panthers don't have the right scheme for Legette.

Or maybe it's time to acknowledge that Legette — who had just one productive season at South Carolina before the Panthers traded up into the bottom of the first round in 2024 and took him 32nd overall — could be a bust.

The Panthers' offensive line, which has endured a series of injuries this season, was dominated by the Saints.

Carolina was outgained 388 yards to 175 on Sunday, and much of that had to do with the line's inability to open holes or prevent breakdowns in pass protection, which allowed Saints defenders to come racing through the line for a free shot at Young.

He was only sacked twice but was pressured relentlessly and never got comfortable in the pocket.

Rico Dowdle, the league's third-leading rusher, was held to 53 yards on 18 carries. The Panthers failed to score after Dowdle ran for a TD on the game's first possession.

“It’s very deflating and not our brand of football and how we want to play,” Dowdle said. “So, we’ve got to come back and get back to work next week and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

The Panthers continued to struggle against tight ends.

Juwan Johnson became the latest to torch Carolina's defense, catching four passes for 92 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown catch when he got completely free along the left sideline.

Johnson joins Darren Waller, Jake Ferguson and Hunter Henry as tight ends who have put up big days against the Panthers and found the end zone.

Rookie linebacker Nic Scourton is proving to a be a solid find for the Panthers.

He had four tackles, two QB pressures and a sack on fourth down in the second half on Sunday that gave the Panthers an opportunity to take the lead. Young and the offense couldn't capitalize.

CB Jaycee Horn. He is arguably the Panthers' best defensive player, but Horn admittedly had a rough outing on Sunday, allowing Chris Olave to beat him for a 62-yard touchdown. Horn said after the game that he told his defensive teammates they played great, and that this loss was on him. Horn added that he felt Olave got away with a push-off on the long TD catch, but also said he needs to be more physical with receivers because officials aren't calling offensive pass interference.

TE Michell Evans left in the first half on Sunday and linebacker Trevin Wallace exited in the second half. Both will be reevaluated this week.

8 — The number of games in which Young has failed to throw for more than 200 yards this season in nine starts.

The Panthers visit Atlanta for an NFC South clash on Sunday. The Panthers pounded the Falcons 30-0 earlier this season.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.