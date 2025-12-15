Patrick Mahomes injury news: Chiefs give latest update on QB; ‘fear ACL or PCL’
Patrick Mahomes injury update: The Kansas City Chiefs, eliminated from the playoff race, have bigger things to deal with this week. Their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, suffered a scary-looking injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Reacting to the injury, several Chiefs fans speculated that it could be an ACL or PCL tear.
“Patrick Mahomes #chiefs. Left knee hyperextendeds while slightly laterally rotated. I’m hoping it wasn’t enough excursion for an ACL or PCL but those will be assessed for. LCL and posterolateral corner are also concerns. Hoping he avoided anything major,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
The Chiefs ultimately suffered a 16–13 loss to the Chargers.
What happened to Patrick Mahomes?
The injury occurred in the final two minutes when Mahomes escaped the pocket, was chased down by Chargers defensive end Da’Shawn Hand and released an incomplete pass before going down. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew took over under center for the closing moments.
Shortly after the play, Mahomes was evaluated in the medical tent before emerging with a towel draped over his head. He was then helped by team staff and walked carefully to the locker room.
