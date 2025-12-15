Patrick Mahomes injury news: Chiefs give latest update on QB; ‘fear ACL or PCL’

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass as Da'Shawn Hand #91 of the Los Angeles Chargers applies pressure(Getty Images via AFP) Patrick Mahomes injury update: The Kansas City Chiefs, eliminated from the playoff race, have bigger things to deal with this week Patrick Mahomes injury update: The Kansas City Chiefs, eliminated from the playoff race, have bigger things to deal with this week. Their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, suffered a scary-looking injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Reacting to the injury, several Chiefs fans speculated that it could be an ACL or PCL tear.

“Patrick Mahomes #chiefs. Left knee hyperextendeds while slightly laterally rotated. I’m hoping it wasn’t enough excursion for an ACL or PCL but those will be assessed for. LCL and posterolateral corner are also concerns. Hoping he avoided anything major,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Chiefs ultimately suffered a 16–13 loss to the Chargers.

What happened to Patrick Mahomes?

The injury occurred in the final two minutes when Mahomes escaped the pocket, was chased down by Chargers defensive end Da’Shawn Hand and released an incomplete pass before going down. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew took over under center for the closing moments.

Shortly after the play, Mahomes was evaluated in the medical tent before emerging with a towel draped over his head. He was then helped by team staff and walked carefully to the locker room.

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart

Offense

Wide Receiver (WR): Rashee Rice, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jalen Royals

Wide Receiver (WR): Xavier Worthy, Nikko Remigio

Left Tackle (LT): Wanya Morris, Jaylon Moore, Esa Pole

Left Guard (LG): Kingsley Suamataia, Mike Caliendo, Hunter Nourzad

Center (C): Creed Humphrey, Hunter Nourzad, Mike Caliendo

Right Guard (RG): Trey Smith, Jaylon Moore, Wanya Morris

Right Tackle (RT): Jawaan Taylor, Jaylon Moore, Wanya Morris

Tight End (TE): Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Robert Tonyan, Jared Wiley

Quarterback (QB): Patrick Mahomes, Gardner Minshew

Running Back (RB): Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, Brashard Smith

Wide Receiver (WR): Hollywood Brown, Tyquan Thornton

Defense

Defensive End (DE): Mike Danna, Ashton Gillotte

Defensive Tackle (DT): Derrick Nnadi, Mike Pennel

Defensive Tackle (DT): Chris Jones, Jerry Tillery

Defensive End (DE): George Karlaftis, Charles Omenihu

Linebacker (LB): Drue Tranquill, Jeffrey Bassa

Linebacker (LB): Nick Bolton, Jack Cochrane

Linebacker (LB): Leo Chenal, Cooper McDonald

Cornerback (CB): Trent McDuffie, Nohl Williams, Kevin Knowles

Cornerback (CB): Jaylen Watson, Kristian Fulton, Joshua Williams

Safety (S): Bryan Cook, Jaden Hicks

Safety (S): Chamarri Conner, Mike Edwards

Special Teams

Kicker (K): Harrison Butker

Holder (H): Matt Araiza

Punter (P): Matt Araiza

Long Snapper (LS): James Winchester

Punt Returner (PR): Nikko Remigio, Tyquan Thornton

Kick Returner (KR): Nikko Remigio, Brashard Smith, Tyquan Thornton