Patriots vs Texans weather: How much snow is expected in Foxborough today? Latest here

The New England Patriots and Houston Texans are set to meet on January 18 in an NFL playoff matchup with a trip to the AFC Championship Game on the line against the Denver Broncos. In addition to the high stakes, both teams may have to contend with winter conditions, as snow is expected in New England and could accumulate over the course of the day.

Patriots vs Texans: Weather forecast According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to play a role in Sunday's playoff matchup in Foxborough, listing snowfall as “likely” during the Patriots-Texans game. Forecasts indicate precipitation is expected to fall throughout the contest, potentially impacting conditions at Gillette Stadium, as reported by USA Today.

Below is a detailed look at the weather outlook for Sunday surrounding the stadium:

High temperature: 36 degrees

Low temperature: 23 degrees

Chance of precipitation: 70%

Wind: 5 mph

NWS also issued a "Winter Weather Advisory" for the area, which will be in effect from 10 am ET on January 18 through 4 am ET the following day. Forecasters said conditions are expected to produce “total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches” during that time frame. This could potentially impact travel and game-day conditions.

Daytime forecasts have suggested a possible “new snow accumulation of less than one inch,” though this could change if the storm's timing shifts. Flurries are expected to occur at some point during Sunday's Patriots-Texans game, which is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm ET, as reported by USA Today.

AccuWeather reports a 63 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, rising to 83 percent by 4 pm and staying above 80 percent through the evening. While temperatures are expected to remain above 32 degrees, the anticipated snow could affect footing on the field and players' grip on the ball, as reported by FTW USA Today.