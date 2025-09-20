Los Angeles Dodgers pitching great Clayton Kershaw was feted in his last regular-season start at Dodger Stadium on Friday, pitching an emotional four and one-third innings against the San Francisco Giants. Pitching icon Kershaw feels the love in last Dodger Stadium start

The atmosphere was celebratory at Dodger Stadium a day after Kershaw, a two-time World Series champion and three-time Cy Young Award-winner, announced he would retire at the end of 2025, his 18th MLB season.

San Francisco's Heliot Ramos spoiled the mood a little, belting a lead-off home run off Kershaw's third pitch of the night.

But after he struck out Rafael Devers for the first out of the fifth inning and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave the signal that Kershaw's night was done the cheers rained down again.

Teammates hugged him and Kershaw waved and tipped his cap to fans as he made his way to the dugout for more embraces.

Roberts had said in an on-field television interview at the top of the fourth that he was keeping a close eye on the veteran star, noting he had "expended a lot of energy" since announcing his impending retirement.

He departed with San Francisco up 2-1 having thrown 91 pitches, 56 of them for strikes, and giving up two hits with six strikeouts and four walks.

Kershaw took the mound to a massive ovation but the crowd was quickly silenced when Ramos lofted a high foul to the left corner off Kershaw's first pitch.

Fans were stunned when two pitches later Ramos belted an 85 mph slider from Kershaw 431 feet over the centerfield wall for a home run that put the Giants up 1-0.

Kershaw pitched a hitless second inning and Miguel Rojas belted a game-tying homer in the bottom of the frame.

- 'Super grateful' -

But San Francisco regained the lead in the third when Matt Chapman doubled to center field off Kershaw and scored on a base it by Wilmer Flores.

Kershaw said Thursday that amid the emotion of his retirement reveal he was trying to remain focused on delivering a solid performance for the Dodgers, who came into the game with a 2.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres atop the National League West and with a chance to clinch a playoff berth.

The Giants, meanwhile, came in three games out of the NL's final wild card berth and hungry for a win.

But it was far from business as usual, as fans poured out their affection for a player who has spent his entire career with the Dodgers.

"I'm super grateful to every single Dodger fan who's come through the stalls here at Dodger Stadium, and everyone that I've gotten to meet along the way," Kershaw said Thursday. "I would say it's been pretty special to have that fan base behind us all these years. There's nothing better than having a full Dodger Stadium and getting to pitch in front of it."

Kershaw could yet figure in the Dodgers' playoff plans as they vie for a second straight World Series title, although likely not in a starting role.

Pitcher Blake Snell, who joined the Dodgers this season, said Kershaw's impact on the game has been "unreal".

"Even as he's gotten older, for him to believe just that strongly about how good he is and how well he can execute and win every at-bat, that's taught me a lot."

bb/rsc

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.