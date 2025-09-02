PJ Washington's child support argument with baby mama Brittany Renner viral- Watch

A video of Dallas Mavericks forward PJ Washington arguing with Brittany Renner and her mother over the custody of PJ and Renner's child, PJ Jr, has gone viral. PJ Washington and his wife, Alisha Chanel.(@pjwashington on Instagram)

The intense video shows Washington arguing with Renner and her mother, while the child can be seen crying in the background. Washington's wife, Alisah Chanel, can also be seen in the video.

The video has garnered millions of views and has thrown Washington's personal life into the spotlight. It seemed to have been recorded and released on social media by Renner herself.

What Happens In The Video

The 97-second video clip shows Renner upset at PJ Washington over the child support that he pays to his son. It seems that Washington and his wife, Alisha, had come to pick PJ Jr up from the Renner family as they break out in an argument over PJ Jr's custody.

Here's the video:

It seems from the video that it was not the first time the duo had a fallout over the child's custody. Renner says in the video to the NBA star: "Guys, this is what we're not doing so every time that he does this I'm gonna record because that's not okay." It follows Renner's mother telling Washington how the child is refusing to go to him, which leads to a terse exchange of words between them.

Also read: Jeremy Lin retires: All on ex-Lakers star's wife, net worth, championship ring, other details

Next up, Renner accuses PJ Washington of giving his son only $11,000, while giving Alisha Chanel, $1,70,000. "$170,000 to your hoe with $11,000 in your son's bank account," she says.

Brittany Renner and P.J. Washington met in 2019 at a University of Kentucky game when Renner was 26 and Washington was 20. Their relationship became public in 2020 after a Dallas event. Washington, drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in 2019, wanted to start a family early, and they welcomed their son in May 2021.