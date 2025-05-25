Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals timeline: Here's how Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair dented PBKS' top two hopes

Delhi Capitals signed off their IPL 2025 season with a six-wicket win against the Punjab Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. With the loss, Shreyas Iyer and co are on the second rung of the points table with 17 points. They will play the in-form Mumbai Indians on Monday in a game that could determine their top 2 chances. DC, who were knocked out after the defeat against MI only days ago, finished their season with 15 points. Delhi Capitals' Tristan Stubbs and Sameer Rizvi celebrate after the match(REUTERS)

On Saturday, it was Sameer Rizvi who steered the Capitals past the 207-run target with a blazing 58-run knock off 25 balls. The youngster was joined by Karun (44 in 27 balls) for a brisk partnership in the middle.

Here's what happened in the PBKS vs DC IPL match - full timeline

Toss:

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl. Skipper Faf du Plessis announced Sediqullah Atal's debut while Axar Patel missed out.

Starting XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

Bench: KL Rahul, Manvanth Kumar L, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Abishek Porel, Madhav Tiwari, Dushmantha Chameera, Axar Patel, T Natarajan, Donovan Ferreira

The Punjab Kings, on the other hand, were without Yuzvendra Chahal.

Starting XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Bench: Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Owen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Musheer Khan, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash

First innings: Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer come to the party

In the first innings, Stoinis blazed away to an unbeaten 16-ball 44 after skipper Shreyas Iyer laid the foundation with 53-run knock off 34 deliveries. Stoinis struck four sixes and three fours during his blistering knock.

DC enjoyed early success as Priyansh Arya (6) top-edged a Mustafizur Rahman (3/33) short ball that cramped the batter for room and wicketkeeper Tristan Stubbs went few steps backwards to complete a neat catch after the ball went very high.

Josh Inglis picked up a couple of boundaries off Mukesh. Prabhsimran Singh punched one down the ground off Mustafizur for a four before giving the strike back to Inglis, who flicked the left-arm seamer for a maximum over deep backward square.

Prabhsimran found two fours off Mohit Sharma before Vipraj Nigam (2/38) closed out the powerplay with an eventful over in which he was welcomed with a six and a four by Inglis before accounting for the Australian's wicket as the batter was smartly stumped down the leg side by Stubbs after the young leg-spinner bowled a googly.

Prabhsimran's dismissal left PKBS at 77 for three in the ninth over but Iyer maintained pace. Shashank Singh couldn't continue his hot patch and was dismissed cheaply.

Second innings: Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair shine

Rizvi struck a high-quality, maiden half-century after Karun Nair marked his return to the Indian Test team with a vital knock. The Capitals were able to chase down 207 runs with three balls to spare. Rizvi was unbeaten on 58. He struck five sixes and three fours.

Nair had earlier contributed 44 in 27 deliveries with two sixes and five fours.