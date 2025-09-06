Rafael Devers and Willy Adames had a homer and two RBIs each as the visiting San Francisco Giants routed the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 Friday night. Rafael Devers, Willy Adames homer to power Giants past Cardinals

Jung Hoo Lee , Patrick Bailey , Heliot Ramos and Casey Schmitt also had big games as the Giants banged out 18 hits.

The Giants won for the 11th time in their last 12 games to continue their push in the National League wild card race. They remained four games back of the New York Mets for the final playoff spot while the Cardinals fell 6 1/2 games back

San Francisco starter Carson Seymour earned his first big league victory by holding the Cardinals to one run on two hits in five innings. Seymour struck out two and walked one.

Tristan Beck allowed one run on two hits in three innings to earn his first save.

Ivan Herrera hit a homer for St. Louis and Victor Scott II drove in a run.

Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy allowed six runs on nine hits in four innings. He struck out three and walked one.

The Giants took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Devers and Adames hit one- out homers back-to-back.

The Giants increased their lead to 5-0 in the fourth inning. Lee hit a leadoff single, went to third on Schmitt's double, and scored on Gilbert's sacrifice fly.

After Bailey hit an RBI single, Ramos hit a single, Devers hit an RBI single, and Adames hit into a run-scoring forceout.

The Cardinals broke through in the fifth inning. Jimmy Crooks hit a single, advanced on a groundout and scored on Scott's single to make it 6-1.

San Francisco increased the lead to 8-1 in the seventh inning with a single by Chapman, Lee's RBI triple and a run-scoring single by Schmitt.

Herrera's eighth-inning homer cut the lead to 8-2.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.