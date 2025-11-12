The Las Vegas Raiders signed linebacker Jamin Davis to the active roster and placed right guard Jackson Powers-Johnson on injured reserve on Tuesday. Raiderrs sign LB Jamin Davis, place OL Jackson

Powers-Johnson, 22, got hurt in the second quarter of Thursday's 10-7 road loss against the Denver Broncos.

A second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon, the 22-year-old Powers-Johnson started seven of eight games this season after making 14 starts in 15 games as a rookie.

The Raiders signed Davis, 26, to the practice squad on Oct. 8.

Washington selected Davis 19th overall in the 2021 draft out of Kentucky.

He started 36 of 50 games played for Washington and totaled 282 tackles, seven sacks, 21 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one interception from 2021-24.

The Commanders released him on Oct. 22, 2024, then he briefly spent time on the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings' practice squads. He played in four gamers for the Vikings and had four tackles and one sack.

Davis spent the 2025 offseason and training camp with the New York Jets, who had claimed him off waivers from the Vikings on Dec. 31, 2024, re-signed him in March and released him on Aug. 24.

The Raiders also signed kicker Greg Joseph to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Joseph, 31, has played in 75 career regular-season games for the Cleveland Browns , Tennessee Titans , Vikings , New York Giants , Commanders and Jets . He has made 116 of 141 field-goal attempts and 157 of 173 extra-point attempts .

