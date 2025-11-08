Pete Carroll said on Monday he didn't want to use the NFL trade deadline to sacrifice the present for the future. Raiders' offense hits rock bottom after trading receiver Jakobi Meyers

But that's largely what the Raiders did the following day when they traded wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to Jacksonville for two picks in next year's draft.

Las Vegas' offense was struggling even when Meyers was still on the club, but now that he's gone, the Raiders are going to have even more difficulty moving the ball because of all the attention focused on tight end Brock Bowers.

That was evident in Thursday night's 10-7 loss at Denver in which the Broncos made sure everyone but Bowers beat them in the passing game. All the Raiders had to offer was Tre Tucker, 33-year-old Tyler Lockett, tight end Michael Mayer and rookie receivers Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech.

It was a complete mismatch.

Bowers was targeted just three times, catching one pass for 31 yards.

“We were trying all night long,” Carroll said. "The calls were going that way, the ball just didn’t get there. We didn’t try and disguise it and not go there. We had calls one after another. They did a nice job getting guys on him.”

Just four days earlier, Bowers hauled in 12 receptions for 127 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars. He looked unstoppable.

That also was Meyers' last game in a Raiders uniform.

They had a seven-drive stretch at Denver in which the Raiders failed to pick up a first down — the longest in the NFL this season.

“Obviously, when you go out there last week and have three touchdowns and have the performance he had, guys are going to see that on film and do whatever they can to stop him,” QB Geno Smith said. “We still have to find ways to get him the ball. We have to move him around and put him in a position where he can just go one-on-one, but teams are going to double. They had a plan for him, and other guys had an opportunity to step up.”

The Raiders won't face many more defenses on the Broncos' level, but the challenge will be similar. Whether it's Smith needing to force passes to Bowers, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly scheming ways to get him open or the other receivers making plays, something needs to be done for the Raiders' offense to get moving.

If Bowers doesn't get more involved, there will be more games like Thursday's and the offense will continue to go nowhere.

Can't blame this loss on the defense. The Raiders held the Broncos to 220 yards and 10 first downs, numbers that often would have resulted in a victory. It was unfair to that side of the ball for the team to take an ‘L’ because the defense did everything it could to give the offense a chance to win.

The offensive line has been far from outstanding, even when mostly healthy. And now they're not even that. Left tackle Kolton Miller has been on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, and ankle injuries knocked out guards Jackson Powers-Johnson and Dylan Parham against the Broncos. Being that short-handed was unfair against a Broncos defense that recorded six sacks and held Ashton Jeanty to 60 yards on 19 carries.

Smith's willingness to play injured. He probably should have stayed out of the game after taking a shot to his thigh on the first play of the fourth quarter, but Smith willed himself to get back out on the field. He was clearly limited, but playing through the injury — especially at quarterback — should go over well in the locker room.

Daniel Carlson missed a 48-yard field goal that could have sent the game into overtime. This came just four days after he missed an extra point in a one-point loss to Jacksonville. Though not his fault, Carlson also had the winning field goal blocked by Chicago on Sept. 28. Those struggles are a big part of why special teams coordinator Tom McMahon was dismissed Friday.

Carroll said Powers-Johnson likely won't return soon, but didn't provide an update on Parham. Smith's thigh injury should be considerably better by the time the Raiders return to action.

0 — The number of targets for Bowers over the Raiders' 34 final offensive plays.

The Raiders have a mini bye before hosting the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Nov. 17.

