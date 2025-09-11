Texas Rangers star second baseman Marcus Semien said Wednesday he's aiming to return from a broken left foot prior to the end of the regular season. Rangers 2B Marcus Semien (foot) hoping to return next week

Semien fouled a ball off of the top of his foot in a game against the Kansas City Royals on Aug. 21. He is on the injured list for just the second time in his 13-year career, the other coming in 2017.

"In a perfect world, I think six weeks is what we probably need," Semien said before Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. "But right now, with where we're at, I'm just trying to push it."

The Rangers will have 15 games remaining after Wednesday and they are part of the American League West race. Texas began Wednesday in third place, trailing the first-place Houston Astros by 2 1/2 games and the second-place Seattle Mariners by one game. The Mariners entered the day with the final AL wild-card spot.

Semien, a three-time All-Star, is floating the idea of perhaps returning on Sept. 19 against the Miami Marlins.

"You just have to be smart," Semien said. "Obviously, if I feel anything, it's not like, ‘Oh, let's keep going,' because at four weeks there's still some risk. But I'm willing to see what I can do and see if there's a realistic chance of me getting back on the field."

Semien is batting .230 with 15 homers, 62 RBIs, 16 doubles and 11 steals in 127 games.

Semien has 253 homers, 801 RBIs and 139 steals and a .253 career average in 1,629 games with the Chicago White Sox , Oakland Athletics , Toronto Blue Jays and Texas. He has played in 155 or more games on eight occasions.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.