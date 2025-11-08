The Minnesota Vikings know they will need to be at their best to slow down Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens this weekend. Ravens' midseason rally faces tough test vs. Viki

Not good. Not above-average. At their best.

"There's a reason why he's an MVP-caliber player," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said. "It's not just the skillset to cause so many problems athletically. He's an elite thrower of the football. We're going to have to be as good as we've been all season."

Baltimore will go for its third straight win when it meets the Vikings on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. The Ravens opened the season with five losses in their first six games but have found their footing, thanks in large part to the return of their star quarterback.

Jackson returned from injury last week to complete 18 of 23 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns in a 28-6 win over the Miami Dolphins. Derrick Henry added 19 carries for 119 yards for the Ravens, who believe they can make a second-half run toward the postseason.

A hostile environment against a pesky Vikings team will provide the toughest hurdle on that path so far.

Minnesota is coming off a 27-24 road win against the division-rival Detroit Lions. The Vikings are looking to post back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

The Vikings also hope to make a run now that they have their No. 1 quarterback on the field again. J.J. McCarthy returned last week from a high-ankle sprain and passed for two touchdowns while rushing for one more to lead his team to the upset victory.

This will be McCarthy's fourth career start, but he said he has already noticed improvement.

"I feel like I'm growing," McCarthy said. "That's the No. 1 metric that I really focus on is growth. Was I better today than I was yesterday 1/2 And there's a lot of room to go, a lot more growth to happen being 22 years old."

Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson hopes to find the end zone more frequently with McCarthy serving as his quarterback. Jefferson caught his second touchdown pass of the season last week in McCarthy's return and he has 47 catches for 649 yards on the season.

On defense, Vikings pass rusher Andrew Van Ginkel also will look to take another step forward after coming back from injury last week. He has 13 1/2 sacks in 20 games since joining the Vikings before the start of last season.

On the opposite side of the field, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews will try to make history on Sunday. He needs 18 receiving yards to become the franchise's all-time leader, surpassing Derrick Mason and his 5,777 career receiving yards.

Andrews said he is aware of the looming record but has not spent time focusing on it.

"Nothing's been said and nothing needs to be said," Andrews said. "Obviously, this is a very important game for this organization, for us, and we need to win this game. That is what's most important. It's kind of just a cherry on top."

Nate Wiggins leads the Ravens' defense with two interceptions on the season. Tavius Robinson and Nnamdi Madubuike share the team lead with two sacks apiece.

The Ravens had no players carrying injury designations on Friday, with left tackle Ronnie Stanley sitting out for rest.

The Vikings will be without cornerback Jeff Okudah and tight end Josh Oliver . Safety Theo Jackson and running back Aaron Jones Sr. are both considered questionable for Sunday. Jackson was a full participant in Friday's practice while Jones was limited.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.