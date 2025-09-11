Plagued by missed opportunities against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Rays will aim to regroup and win a road series on Thursday afternoon. Rays look to bounce back, take series from White Sox

The Rays stranded seven runners and went 1-for-6 with men in scoring position as they lost 6-5 to the White Sox on Wednesday.

The defeat leaves Tampa Bay 5 1/2 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the race for the third and final American League wild-card spot. The Texas Rangers, Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals are also ahead of the Rays , who have lost four of five.

A home run barrage helped the Rays stay afloat in the middle game of their series against Chicago , which has won eight of 10.

One thing that was working on Wednesday was the Rays' power. Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero both homered among their two hits while Carson Williams also went deep. Diaz is batting .407 over his past 14 games, helping him climb to .292 overall.

"Thank God everything is going well for me right now," Diaz said. "I consider myself a person that is a hard worker. So, everything is clicking right now."

Chicago had only one home run, but Andrew Benintendi's solo shot in the third stood up as the decisive run.

White Sox rookie catcher/designated hitter Kyle Teel had a hit and two walks to extend his on-base streak to 19 games. He is batting .362 with five homers and 16 RBIs in that span.

"I'm seeing the ball solid," Teel said. "I'm just trying to take what the game gives me, swing at good pitches and be aggressive at the plate."

Chicago continues to play improved ball down the stretch, relying on a versatile attack. The White Sox delivered three doubles among their five hits in a five-run second inning on Wednesday.

Of the 28 innings this season in which they've scored at least four runs, the White Sox have compiled 17 since the All-Star break.

A resilient bullpen helped Chicago earn at least a split of the six-game season series with the Rays. The White Sox used eight pitchers, including three in the ninth inning.

"I just think the biggest thing is they're coming in and they're throwing strikes and they're attacking hitters," Teel said of the team's relief corps. "They're not shying away. They're attacking, and it's great to see."

Grant Taylor, who began the ninth, left with a groin strain and will undergo further evaluation.

Tampa Bay on Thursday will turn to rookie left-hander Ian Seymour, who has won his past two starts , defeating the Cleveland Guardians and Washington Nationals to close August.

Seymour served as the Rays' bulk reliever on Friday in a home game against Cleveland, taking the loss after Griffin Jax pitched a scoreless first inning.

Seymour scattered five runs, one earned, and five hits in four innings with two walks and five strikeouts. He will aim to keep a consistent approach on Thursday.

"You just have to come in ready to go and have your rhythm from the get-go or you're gonna get burned," Seymour said.

Seymour delivered 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief against Chicago on July 23.

Right-hander Shane Smith will start for the White Sox in his first appearance against the Rays. Smith has pitched to a 3.26 ERA in his past seven starts. He defeated the host Detroit Tigers on Friday, permitting four runs and three hits in five innings.



