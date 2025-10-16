Ricky Hatton cause of death: Inquest reveals how former world champion boxer tragically died at 46

An inquest has revealed that boxing champion Ricky Hatton was discovered hanged by his manager, as reported by the Daily Mail. The 46-year-old former world titleholder died on September 14 at his £1.7million home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. Hatton's body was found “unresponsive” by his manager and long-time friend Paul Speak, who also attended today's hearing in place of the boxer's family. Inquest reveals boxing champion Ricky Hatton was found hanged by his manager at his home in Greater Manchester. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)(AFP)

Ricky Hatton found hanged, inquest hears

The inquest, which lasted less than five minutes, heard that Hatton was last seen alive by his family on September 12. They described him as "appeared well' at the time. However, the following day, Hatton, who lived alone, failed to show up at an event he had been scheduled to attend, raising concerns, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The coroner shared that Speak arrived at the boxer's home to take him to Manchester Airport for a flight on the morning of September 14. However, upon entering the property, Hatton was found “unresponsive” and “ligature” around his neck.

In the days following Hatton's death, Speak told Boxing News that he first thought that his friend had overslept when he was unable to wake him up to catch a flight to Dubai. He said, “The lights weren't on, which I thought was strange. I thought he'd overslept, but it's not unusual. People do oversleep.”

He continued, “So, I went inside – I have a key – shouting, ‘Rick, Rick, wake up!’ heard music coming from upstairs, so I went upstairs. I took a look at him. I had to take some time to process.” He added, “I was in a state of shock and confusion and loss and many more emotions. Then I called the police and the ambulance.”

Hatton's manager says the boxer was ‘in really good place’

In a statement during the interview, Speak shared that Hatton was “in a really good place” before his death. He had been looking forward to taking his daughters to see the Oasis teh following week, attending a boxing convention in Thailand, and spending Christmas in Tenerife. He was also focused on his fight in Dubai against Abu Dhabi's Eisa Al Dah, scheduled for December.

The inquest into Hatton's death was opened and adjourned until March 20, 2026, by Alison Mutch, senior coroner for Manchester South. The provisional cause of death was recorded as hanging.

Mutch added, “I'm going to require the full police file in relation to their investigation and to obtain statements from other witnesses, including Mr Hatton's GP,” as reported by the Daily Mail.