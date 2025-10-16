Ricky Hatton's son breaks silence on father's death as inquest reveals former world champion boxer's cause of death

Ricky Hatton's son Campbell Hatton has opened up about the profound impact his late father had on his life following the legendary boxer's tragic death. The former boxing champion, aged 46, was found dead at his home in Hyde, with Greater Manchester Police confirming they are not treating the death as suspicious, as reported by The Independent. At the opening of the inquest on Thursday, the provisional cause of death was recorded as hanging. Ricky Hatton's son, Campbell, shared his grief after his father's death, noting the overwhelming support at the funeral.(@CampbellHatton/X)

Ricky Hatton's son opens up on his father's death

Earlier in the morning, Hatton's son Campbell opened up about his late father's death and the following grief on Good Morning Britain. The 24-year-old shared, “Yeah, it's been a bit of a whirlwind the last few weeks,” as reported by The Mirror US.

Opening up about his grief, he said, “It has been very up and down, really, but just as a family, we're trying to take each day at a time, really," as reported by the Daily Mail.

He also reflected on the outpouring of love for his father at the funeral. Campbell shared that Hatton was always more “proud of his fanbase” than the belts and titles he earned. He continued, “Surprised is probably the wrong word because it was obvious how much he was loved by the amount of people that followed him all over the world to watch him box.”

Hatton's son added, “To actually see everyone in the streets, it was a very long route that we went down, and there was never a point where the streets weren't full. To actually see it in terms of the amount of people, it was surreal really.”

The 46-year-old legendary boxer's funeral was attended by celebrities such as Liam Gallagher, Wayne Rooney, and Tyson Fury, among others, as he was laid to rest on October 12.

Ricky Hatton's cause of death revealed in inquest

At the Stockport Court, it was revealed that Hatton's manager, Paul Speak, found him “unresponsive” when he arrived at the boxer's home on September 14 to take him to Manchester Airport. Hatton had last been seen alive by his family on September 12, with them noting that he appeared to be “well”. However, when he failed to attend the event the following day, concerns were raised, as reported by Sky News.

Speak attended the brief inquest hearing on Thursday morning in place of Hatton's family, where his provisional cause of death was recorded as hanging. The inquest was adjourned until March 20, 2026, for further investigation.