Riley Leonard injury update: Positive news for Colts after Philip Rivers' signing; QB decision out

Riley Leonard back in practice after Knee Injury (Photo by Rich Storry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP) Colt's rookie QB is listed in full practice after knee injury. He may play in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks Riley Leonard, the QB for the Colts, was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice despite having a strained knee ligament after Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. It is probable that he might be ready to play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Leonard sustained the knee injury during the Jaguars game after being pressed into service when starting QB Daniel Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles tear. Initial reports described Leonard’s condition as “week-to-week.”

However, full participation is not yet confirmed.

What are the alternatives amid the QB crisis?

Leonard's status is uncertain for the game day. Given that, the Colts appear to be bracing for all scenarios.

Journeyman quarterback Brett Rypien, who is now on the practice squad, was in talks to be elevated to the position of immediate backup if Leonard is unable to go.

The Colts have signed 44-year-old Philip Rivers. The team's website confirmed that Rivers officially signed with the Colts’ practice squad on December 10.

Leonard's availability is important to the Colts

The Colts are already facing a full-blown quarterback crisis. Jones is out for the season, and another young QB, Anthony Richardson Sr, remains sidelined due to an orbital injury.

Stampede Blue noted that the Colts, who are already without their starter and top backup, are effectively riding the remainder of their 2025 season on whether Leonard can stay healthy and “claim the QB job,” especially given their lack of draft capital and limited options.

Even in restricted situations, Leonard's ability to start maintains continuity and may prevent the offense from using an entirely unproven backup. Each of the team's final four games could affect where they end up in the playoffs.