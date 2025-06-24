Rishabh Pant's 5 cheekiest stump mic moments during India vs England first Test

Rishabh Pant, Team India's vice captain, has surely been a standout performer not just with his bat, but also with his words during the first Test against England in Headingley. India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring a century on day four of the first cricket test match between England and India at Headingley in Leeds, England, Monday, June 23, 2025.(AP)

Pant, who etched his name in the record books with hundreds in both innings, was certainly in vintage form. Many of his unfiltered comments on the stump mic are now going viral on social media.

The Headingley Test witnessed power-hitting from both sides. India scored 471 in the first innings, which included Rishabh Pant's 134 off 178 balls, England replied strongly by putting 465 on the board. In the second innings, the Indian side scored 364 runs and set a target of 371 for England. Pant and KL Rahul both scored centuries in the second innings.

Rishabh Pant's 5 cheekiest stump mic moments

1. 'Suja diya yaar maar maar ke'

After bringing up his seventh Test century in trademark fashion by hitting a six that left fans in awe, Pant eventually was adjudged LBW facing Josh Tongue. Moments before his dismissal, Pant was caught on the stump mic, telling Ravindra Jadeja, who was batting at the other end, that the bowler was repeatedly hitting him at the same spot.

“Suja diya yaar maar maar ke, ek hi jagah maare ja raha hai (roughly translating to 'He’s swollen me, just by hitting the same spot again and again),” he said.

2. Talks with himself

As he survived a couple of close calls on Day 4 of the match, Pant was caught talking to himself. “Tez ball hai Rishabh, maarna hai toh seedha lag jaayega naa iss ball pe, kuch alag karne ki zarurat nahi hai (Rishabh, it's a fast ball... you can play with a straight bat; there is no need to do anything different).”

3. 'Tameez se khelne'

Pant also rued a few opportunities to get the scoreboard ticking. “Paki hui waali ball. Itna tameez se khelne ke chakkar mein chuth rahi hai (The ball is there to be hit, but I am being too watchful and missing out),” Pant told KL Rahul who was batting at the non-striker's end.

4. 'No twos'

On the second day of the match, a light-hearted exchange between Pant and England's Jamie Smith went viral. During one of Shoaib Bashir’s overs, Smith was heard telling the fielders not to allow two runs. Pant heard this and replied with a playful response. “Yeah, if he gives me a full toss, no twos. He’s bowling well,” he said.

5. Ball is ready to swing moment

In another popular moment from the first innings, Pant was heard in the stump mic telling Gill, “Gilly, ball ban gaya hai. Banaya hai inhone abhi.” The remark was aimed towards the England bowlers as Pant stated that they have got the ball to swing.

FAQs:

1. What's the schedule for India's tour of England?

Team India is set to play five Test matches against England.

2. When will the 2nd Test take place?

The second Test takes place from July 2-6 in Birmingham.

3. How to watch the India vs England series in the US?

Fans can catch the live coverage on the Willow TV app and website.