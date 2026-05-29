The new Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh is making major changes both on and off the field ahead of the 2026 NFL season. The Titans hired him this January. Saleh recently revealed that one of the first changes that he made inside the Titans organization was the removal of seed oils, a controversial food ingredient that has become a major talking point in health and fitness circles.

Robert Saleh has removed seed oils from the Tennessee Titans facility ahead of the 2026 NFL season(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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"One of the first things I think we did here is get rid of all the seed oils in the building,” Saleh said.

Nutrition changes spark debate across NFL circles

Seed oils, which include oils such as corn, soybean and safflower oil, have been criticized by nutrition advocates and fitness influencers because some critics believe highly processed oils may contribute to inflammation and other long-term health concerns. These oils are commonly used by people for cooking food and salad dressing.

Saleh did not specify about what alternatives the team would use instead of seed oils, but the move quickly sparked reactions across social media, where debates around nutrition and professional sports performance continue to grow.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Are seed oils really bad? Nutritionist reveals 5 facts you should know Saleh praises Titans staff and management {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Are seed oils really bad? Nutritionist reveals 5 facts you should know Saleh praises Titans staff and management {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Saleh praised the Titan's management and staff for their support in the new decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saleh praised the Titan's management and staff for their support in the new decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Miss Amy has allowed us to attack the budget and get the players better variety, I’ll put our staff, I’ve been in six different buildings, and I’ll put our staff up there with the best of them. The product they put out in the cafeteria daily is outstanding,” Saleh said. A look at Robert Saleh’s NFL coaching journey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Miss Amy has allowed us to attack the budget and get the players better variety, I’ll put our staff, I’ve been in six different buildings, and I’ll put our staff up there with the best of them. The product they put out in the cafeteria daily is outstanding,” Saleh said. A look at Robert Saleh’s NFL coaching journey {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saleh has spent nearly two decades coaching in the NFL. He began his coaching career with the Houston Texans and then joined the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff that won Super Bowl XLVIII. He later worked with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Saleh gained attention as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, helping the team win Super Bowl LIV. After serving as head coach of the New York Jets from 2021 to 2024, Saleh returned to the San Francisco 49ers before being hired by the Titans in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saleh has spent nearly two decades coaching in the NFL. He began his coaching career with the Houston Texans and then joined the Seattle Seahawks coaching staff that won Super Bowl XLVIII. He later worked with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Saleh gained attention as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, helping the team win Super Bowl LIV. After serving as head coach of the New York Jets from 2021 to 2024, Saleh returned to the San Francisco 49ers before being hired by the Titans in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Saleh’s latest dietary decision reflects the Titans’ effort to build a stronger team under their new head coach.

Also read: Reports: Titans sign QB Hendon Hooker among four additions

By Roshan Tony

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