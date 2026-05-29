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Robert Saleh has banned controversial food ingredient during Titans camp: Here's why

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh implements major changes for 2026 NFL season, starting with the removal of seed oils from the team's diet.

Published on: May 29, 2026 05:06 am IST
By HT Global Sports Desk
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The new Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh is making major changes both on and off the field ahead of the 2026 NFL season. The Titans hired him this January. Saleh recently revealed that one of the first changes that he made inside the Titans organization was the removal of seed oils, a controversial food ingredient that has become a major talking point in health and fitness circles.

Robert Saleh has removed seed oils from the Tennessee Titans facility ahead of the 2026 NFL season(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

"One of the first things I think we did here is get rid of all the seed oils in the building,” Saleh said.

Nutrition changes spark debate across NFL circles

Seed oils, which include oils such as corn, soybean and safflower oil, have been criticized by nutrition advocates and fitness influencers because some critics believe highly processed oils may contribute to inflammation and other long-term health concerns. These oils are commonly used by people for cooking food and salad dressing.

Saleh did not specify about what alternatives the team would use instead of seed oils, but the move quickly sparked reactions across social media, where debates around nutrition and professional sports performance continue to grow.

Saleh’s latest dietary decision reflects the Titans’ effort to build a stronger team under their new head coach.

Also read: Reports: Titans sign QB Hendon Hooker among four additions

By Roshan Tony

 
nfl tennessee sports
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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